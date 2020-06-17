Is it 2025 yet?

MORGANTOWN — It sort of sneaked in the back door, which may be fitting, West Virginia’s latest football scheduling announcement.
Or “unannouncement,” perhaps, would be the proper term.
Normally, you schedule a game — yes, even one five years down the road — and you offer up a publicity release on it. You may not have a game date or a game time that far in advance, but you at least publicly announce it to your fan base.
Yet the word that WVU has scheduled Robert Morris — yes, that Robert Morris — for the 2025 season has yet to come from WVU.
Instead, on Monday, as Robert Morris was announcing its sports program was moving into the Horizon League in an effort to upgrade its basketball program, it also announced that its football program would be joining the Big South Conference in 2021 after playing this year as an independent.
That meant upgrading the football program to play such schools in non-conference games as Central Michigan in 2021, Miami of Ohio in 2022, Air Force in 2023 and West Virginia in 2025.
While this can hardly be considered “big news” around here, especially with all that is going on as they try to salvage this football season and battle the COVID-19 pandemic, it was nearly dismissed out of hand in the Pittsburgh media.
The Tribune-Review covered the press conference announcing the change of conferences, while the news that the Colonials would be playing was buried as part of the final sentence of the story.
And the Post-Gazette in Pittsburgh wrote it off with this lone paragraph:
“Additionally, [athletic director Chris] King took Monday as an opportunity to announce that Robert Morris had signed agreements to play FBS teams. That includes a game against Central Michigan in 2021, Miami (Ohio) in 2022, Air Force in 2023 and West Virginia in 2025.”
Now, if that’s all a game against WVU — long a major force in college football and a Power 5 conference opponent — means to Robert Morris, it is a fair question to ask why this game was ever discussed, let alone scheduled.
Once upon a time, when former NFL star Joe Walton was coaching Robert Morris as it started its program in 1994 and through the ‘90s, it was a powerhouse in the Northeast Conference, which had a FCS affiliation.
It even reached the FCS playoffs before making a first-round exit with a 43-17 loss to powerhouse North Dakota State.
But what does WVU gain by playing Robert Morris in football?
Normally, when WVU plays schools with such a designation they are schools which you can at least sell as competitive, schools like Youngstown State or James Madison, contenders or even national champions in the lesser division.
These are schools with a history of upsetting power conference schools on occasion or of sending players off into the NFL.
To give you an idea of where these teams are relatively, in 2018 RMU played James Madison and lost, 73-7. West Virginia opened its subpar 5-7 season last year against James Madison and won, 20-13.
Robert Morris’ best known former player is not a player at all but instead the rapper Wale.
To give you an idea of the quality of the Big South Conference, this will be their lineup when Robert Morris joins in 2021: Robert Morris, Campbell, Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, Hampton, Kennesaw State, Monmouth, North Alabama and N.C. A&T.
This is not the type of competition a school with the prestige and history WVU has built over the years should be playing.
West Virginia plays only three non-conference games in a 12-game season. They have structured them in recent years with a major college such as Missouri, N.C. State, Florida State, Alabama and Ohio State.
One has been a regional rival like Pitt, Penn State, Maryland, or Virginia Tech.
And one has been a lower classification team but, as noted, often they bring at least a rich history of the sport with them, a reason to play other than just being someone to run a score up on.
Very little is less enticing to a fan — or a poll voter — than to see West Virginia beat Towson, as it did 54-0 while gaining 606 yards while giving up 122 in 2014 or in beating Georgia Southern, 44-0, to open the 2015 season.
There is no glory in a gory victory such as those.
Perhaps Robert Morris can build itself into a respectable program over the next five years, but it isn’t easy, especially being a big city school in an area where Pitt, Penn State, Ohio State, and West Virginia take the cream off the top and schools like those from the Mid-America Conference gather up the next layer of prospects.
Meanwhile, let them earn the right to come to WVU to play with them being the only ones with something to gain and absolutely nothing to lose.
