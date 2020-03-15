Jaelin Johnson named Times WV Player of the Week

FAIRMONT – You could tell after the third or fourth basket in a row that Fairmont Senior High junior Jaelin Johnson was on a mission.
The Polar Bears were visiting North Marion High to determine the Class AA Region I, Section 2 Championship, and the two teams were in the midst of their third battle of the season. The Huskies had won the previous two meetings in the regular season, and were leading at halftime of the sectional title contest.
But Johnson wasn’t about to let adversity allow him to forget that a sectional crown, home-court advantage in the regional tournament, and bragging rights in a fierce rivalry were on the line.
“I told the team we had to play this game like it was win-or-go-home,” he said.
So, during the third frame, Johnson would find the opportunity to convert an easy bucket to get the momentum behind him. A few seconds later, he would find himself scoring another...and then yet another.
The streak wouldn’t stop there, as Johnson scored 10 straight points to help his team claw their way out of a deficit and take the lead. The game would become a back-and-forth battle, and North would once again re-gain their advantage.
But Johnson made sure their was no room for the Huskies to flip the momentum, and he would continue his run, scoring 15 out of 17 consecutive points during a stretch of second-half action and scoring yet another lead-changing basket which would give Fairmont Senior the lead that in the end would secure the win.
Johnson would finish with a game-high 24 points, and his clutch performance in a standing room only post-season setting was enough to earn him enough votes to be named Times West Virginian Player of the Week.
“They gave me the ball when I was open, and I just took advantage of what they gave me on the court, and I just scored when it was there,” Johnson said.
