Koenning: Building the defense we want at WVU

EDITOR’S NOTE: He is a colorful character and the man charged with turning up the heat with WVU’s defense. Here’s the second of a two-part look at the career and persona of WVU defensive coordinator Vic Koenning.
MORGANTOWN – There was a time when Vic Koenning wasn’t sure what path his life would take.
His football career as a three-year starter at linebacker under Bill Snyder at Kansas State was ending and like so many who are thrust upon the real world following the carefree days of youth, he was eager to prove himself.
But at what?
See, at this time, he didn’t yet know he was born to coach football.
“I started out trying to use my degree and found out that was going to be a long, long, long road to hoe,” the West Virginia defensive coordinator from Owasso, Oklahoma, said earlier this week. “I wasn’t having any success on it.”
Koenning has this way of speaking to you that is part John Wayne, part Robert E. Lee. There’s the cowboy twang and a touch of the South and as he thought back to those days when he was just beginning to find his way in the world this was what came to mind.
“Sometimes when you are going down the hill, all you are doing is trying to avoid the trees,” he said. “I did that and I fell in with a great deal with people. I met the woman I ended up marrying and everything fell in place and the good Lord was looking after me.”
Coaches weren’t making hundreds of thousands of dollars at this time, more than 30 years ago, and graduate assistants weren’t making hardly anything.
What was it, though, that drew him into this world of coaching football?
“I don’t know,” he said. “I spent a lot of Saturdays where I would have rather done something else.”
That’s his way of saying “You win some, you lose some.”
But deep down, he does know what it was.
“To me, the competition never stops,” Koenning said. “Like today, I spent the day talking to high school coaches, trying to get ahead, trying to win. I’m just sitting here watching film of a potential walk-on, trying to figure if he’s good enough because I know we need some more walk-ons, especially in the secondary.
“It’s like there’s a trillion things we do on a daily basis and it goes back to ‘are we winning or are we losing,’ and if you’re not doing the extra detail and not making the extra phone call and not dotting the i’s or crossing the t’s … instead of breaking down four games you are breaking down 12 games.”
He offered up an example of what he meant.
“I’ll tell you a story, when I was at Clemson in 2007, Jimbo Fisher had become head coach in waiting and offensive coordinator at Florida State and we were going to play them. So I took a few years of his games when he was the offensive coordinator at LSU and broke them down,” Koenning said.
“Now that’s a lot of games and my kids didn’t understand it. When it was time to go to bed I’d go back and watch it. On vacation, I’d watch games. He had a pretty good plan, but we beat them pretty good to open the season.”
Pretty good? While the final score was only 24-18, Fisher’s first half of football as FSU offensive coordinator against Koenning’s defense was such a disaster that this was how the Associated Press led off its game story:
CLEMSON, S.C. – Jimbo Fisher had never seen anything like it. He hopes he never does again.
Fisher, Florida State’s new offensive coordinator, couldn’t fathom the first half mistakes that left his 19th-ranked Seminoles with only one first down, 62 yards and trailing, 24-3.
“It was one of the most different halves of football I’ve ever been around,” Fisher said.
But here’s the deal. Back before going to Clemson, when Koenning was defensive coordinator at Troy in 2004, Fisher was offensive coordinator under Nick Saban at LSU and Troy had beaten LSU, 20-17, with 4 minutes to play until LSU ran a trick play off a fake reverse with a few minutes to go. Koenning had never seen them use that play before.
The play snatched away that big upset that upstart Troy almost had over the defending national champion and after the game Koenning went back and saw that Fisher ran the play two years earlier against Arkansas.
“Right then I said, ‘All right, if he’s going to do that, I’m going to go back four years from now on,’” Koenning said, recalling the lesson he learned.
The moral?
“The willingness to do it right, as long as it’s within the rules, doing what it takes to win and doing what you believe in goes a long way,” he said.
So, as you so often have to do with Koenning, you eventually get back to where you started after he tells his tales, and that’s how it was to be on this day as you probed into why he wound up coaching defense for a career.
Koenning’s career started as a strength coach at Memphis State under Chuck Stobert in 1991. He got his chance at defense when Stobert had what came to be known there as “Black Monday” when he fired six assistants. Koenning survived the purge and was put in charge of the defensive backs.
Joe Lee Dunn was defensive coordinator.
“Anyone who knows Joe Lee knows with him it’s ‘blitz, blitz, blitz, blitz,’” Koenning now says, knowing that was where his attacking defensive style of play was born.
That first summer he went on a tour and visited a number of coaches whom he respected for their defense like Bob Stoops and Jim Leavitt, trying to learn as much as he could.
“My wife could really cook. We lived close to the office, so we’d come over to my place and drink a couple of beers every once in a while. We’d sit around, talk ball and eat,” he said.
His next stop was at Wyoming, where he was defensive coordinator before getting his only shot at being a head coach, a forgettable 5-29 over three years.
After that, Koenning became Mr. Fixit for defenses … two years at Troy, four at Clemson, a year at Kansas State, two years at Illinois, three years at North Carolina, then back to Troy where he and Brown got together.
Always it was the same, take over a failing defense, make it a strong defense.
At Wyoming, they went from being in the 80s or 90s in total defense to being close to No. 30 while finishing second in the nation in sacks. He even had the pleasure of opening at Ohio State and losing 24-10 after having the Buckeyes on the ropes.
“I go to Troy after I got let go at Wyoming. I’m watching film and Troy has a couple of guys who are really good, including DeMarcus Ware. They had six or eight pretty good players. I’m thinking, this might not be bad,” he said.
It wasn’t as they jumped up the defensive ranks in his second year there.
Next he went to Clemson under Tommy Bowden. They turned it around from 61st to 16th in the nation in scoring defense the first year.
“We set a bunch of records there. We really had to recruit and when we left we had them loaded up on defense. They were two deep on D-line with NFL guys, two and three deep in the secondary. We really recruited well there.” he said.
When Tommy Bowden was fired, Koenning also left, heading back to his alma mater to coach for Bill Snyder. He’d talked to him two or three times about coaching there earlier in his career but didn’t feel it was the right fit at the time.
This time he took the job.
“I went there but I didn’t realize they had been last in the country in defense the year before,” he said.
He fixed that, K-State jumping to 47th in the nation in defense but he also realized he was right about it not being the right fit, Snyder’s demands on his coaches being so strong.
“I wasn’t willing to sacrifice everything family-wise for that,” he said.
And so he joined Ron Zook at Illinois.
The Illini went from 96th in the nation in points allowed to 48th to 16th in two years, even beating Baylor with Robert Griffin III, 34-10, in a bowl game. The next year RGIII won the Heisman Trophy.
“I don’t remember all the little details, but had we not gone to about five overtimes against Michigan and Rich Rod we would have probably been in the Top 10,” Koenning said.
That game saw Michigan win, 67-65, the teams scoring 22 and 20 points in overtime.
Zook was eventually fired and Brown went to Troy for a second time and joined up with Neal Brown, fixing that defense for him. In 2014, Troy had ranked 113th in the nation in points allowed, cut it to 78th the next year, 22nd the next, 11th the next and then 28th before coming to WVU with Brown.
“Neal really had a respect and understanding for having defensive guys. He’d been at Texas Tech when the offense was really good and they couldn’t win. He understood to win you have to have some defensive guys and be good [on] special teams,” Koenning said. “He understood the picture, which not all offensive guys do.”
He recalled how, at Clemson, the Tigers had held late leads over Boston College and quarterback Matt Ryan three straight years but could not run the clock down and lost by scores of 16-13 in overtime, 34-33 in two overtimes and 20-17, scoring on a Ryan pass with 2:47 left.
He and Brown are now crafting the defense they want at WVU.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.