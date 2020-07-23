Eldora Garnette "Dorie" Masters, age 88 of Mannington, WV passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab. She was born June 25, 1932 in Mannington, WV a daughter of the late Earl Linville and Gracie Glover Linville. She is survived by her husband, Howard Ray "Junkie"…