PLEASANT VALLEY — East Fairmont High girls’ soccer coach Eric Wright really had just one nit to pick concerning his optimism over the team’s outlook this fall, and it had to do with his daughter and lead assistant, Breana.
“She’s expecting right when sectionals are supposed to start,” joked Wright, who will double up on his grandfather duties whenever the big day does come for Breana.
Soccer moments, of course, will always be secondary to family moments in that vein, but the fact that Wright is thinking so far down the line to the sectional postseason is a sliver of an indication of where and what the Lady Bees have the potential to be playing for come mid-to-late October.
“We’re coming in with as much potential as we’ve come in with since three years ago when we had the best group in the dozen years I’ve been coaching,” Wright said. “I’m excited.”
That East Fairmont team of three years ago went 14-6-3 overall, boasting a pair of dynamic talents in Kiera Hill and Kyra Miller in front of a rock solid defense built around fellow seniors Saylor Atha, Kaycee Cox and Jayden Lindsey. The program advanced to the sectional title game that season for the first time under Wright, where they went toe-to-toe with a state-tournament Fairmont Senior team before falling in what stands as one of the most thrilling girls’ soccer games in Marion County history.
“This team has the potential to be that type of team,” Wright said. “We just have to make sure that our teamwork is there, that our attitude is there and that we’re a family on the field. If we can get all of that together, then we’ve got a lot of potential.”
The Lady Bees’ lofty aspirations entering 2020 come after a .500 season last year in which the Bees finished as sectional runners-up to North Marion following a monumental victory over Fairmont Senior in the sectional semis in what was another 100-minute classic that wasn’t decided until a sudden death round of penalty kicks. It was East’s first win over West since 2003.
East Fairmont graduated eight players from last year’s squad, including four starters, but this year’s Lady Bees remain loaded with proven players — even borderline stars in some cases (Kaylee Kenney) — and Wright has been gushing about this year’s freshman class since last winter.
“The seniors and the freshmen are standing out a little bit, I think. The seniors bring the leadership we need, and the freshmen, we have a few who really have a chance to be contributing players for us,” Wright said. “So one thing I’ve noticed is we have a really good senior class, we have a really good freshmen class, and all of the players in the middle are good players as well.”
The nucleus of that senior class is a quartet of returning starters in Kenney, Rylee Church, Lilly Miller and Becky Buchanan, who, between them, will act as both the defensive backbone and the offensive pop.
Kenney, who is a reigning all-state second teamer at center back, and Church were half of a 2019 backline that was the heart of the Lady Bees last season. Game in and game out, East’s defense was a rock last season even as the offense labored through stylistic turnover and lineup changes; even in games where the Lady Bees saw shot opportunities evaporate and conceded substantial possession advantages to opponents, the defense had the potential to carry them to a draw.
“We’re going to build our defense around those two,” Wright said of Kenney and Church. “Kaylee finished the season second team all-state and she was just a stud back there. And Rylee saved us so many times last year — she had a great season and she’s a senior leader.”
And this year, Miller projects to figure more prominently into East’s defensive shape as a defensive center midfielder, giving EFHS a potential senior triangle of granite.
“She was good last year playing outside,” Wright said of Miller, “but now we’re moving her inside where she can use her vision to see the whole field. She’s going to be back there directing everything — she’s like a coach on the field.”
Fellow rising senior Emily Logue and rising sophomore Allie Church are incumbent players who will figure largely into the rest of the team’s backline, Wright said, and Carlie Ice, an incoming freshman and 2020 Prudential Spirit of Community Award for her work educating others about epilepsy and seizure disorder, is already making waves with her advanced play in the back.
“She looks really good back there on defense,” Wright said.
And the Black sisters, Kayla and Abby, have returned to the program after a year away for more reinforcements on both the backline and at the team’s open goalkeeper spot.
Flip to the other side of the field, and it’s East’s fourth returning senior starter in Buchanan whose been making waves this preseason. Buchanan was the team’s best source of offense last season when she tied for the team lead in scored goals; she was the Lady Bees’ most technical player and she wasn’t afraid to mix it up at times with shoulder checks and arm bars.
Entering this season, though, Wright said Buchanan may be on the verge of a leap after doubling down on her dedication this offseason. She’s lost 20 pounds, according to Wright, increasing her speed and stamina in the process. She’s routinely winning team sprints now, Wright said, a scary proposition for opposing defenses.
“She has committed herself like I haven’t seen in the last three years. I expect a lot out of Becky this year, she has really come along,” Wright said.
Alongside Buchanan, East has a sneakily adept mix of technical ability, open field handling and speed, raw shot power and pure scrap, even after graduating midfielders Hope Rogers and Stevee Brock. Rising junior midfielder Makayla Comas can do a bit of everything — possess, pass, battle for possession, self-create — and Wright said she “looks as good as she’s ever looked in the preseason.”
Maddie Lott, a rising sophomore, flashed a big leg as a freshman last season that gave the offense some needed juice; she tied Buchanan for the most goals on the team in 2019. Rising sophomore McKenzie Moyer has light feet and can handle, and Kierstyn Maxey and Allie Comas are more freshmen who are ready to vie for legitimate minutes right away, according to Wright.
“We’ve got a great returning group, we really do,” Wright said. “We’re going to try to continue with what we did last year but build upon it. I think that’s what everybody tries to do, especially when you’ve had some success and we finished last year with a little bit of success.”
