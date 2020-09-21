FAIRMONT — East Fairmont may have been without defending Class AA-A state champion senior Erykah Christopher, but it turns out, that didn't matter a lick for the Lady Bees' cross country team in the 4th Annual Buffalo Creek Invitational in Clay.
East Fairmont still handily won the team competition, defeating runners-up Richwood by 16 points, and the Bees also still boasted the meet's individual champion thanks to freshman runner Sophia Schnore. Schnore clocked a time of 24:07.6 to nab the individual victory for EFHS as she defeated runner-up Baylee Jarrett of Richwood by 22.7 seconds.
Schnore's impressive showing, in which she led the Bees' to a first-place total of 29 points, saw her set a speedy pace of 7:46 per mile over the 5K trek.
Schnore has already emerged as an invaluable contributor for the Lady Bees, solidifying herself in East's No. 2 spot behind Christopher. Her capabilities and overall work ethic have changed the Bees' collective ceiling, with each of her and Christopher steady meet-to-meet bets to crack the Top 10, even in crowded and qualities fields.
Schnore's first place finish at Buffalo Creek was in a meet with just nine competing teams, and only three of those nine teams had enough runners to qualify for team scoring. But Schnore proved herself to be a freshman already prepped for big races yet again over the weekend at the Bearcat Invitational in Grafton. The meet, which was essentially a preview of the upcoming Big 10 Championship meet at the same course, consisted of nine full teams, all of whom were Big 10 schools.
Christopher won the meet individually for the Lady Bees with a time of 19:49, but there was Schnore not far behind, pushing herself to a Top 10 finish as she placed ninth overall. Schnore, who was East's second scorer on the day, clocked a time of 21:23 to take ninth and continue what has become an extremely promising debut high school season.
As a team, East Fairmont finished fourth overall in the meet with 90 points, trailing just Fairmont Senior (69 points), Preston (80 points) and Philip Barbour (88 points).
