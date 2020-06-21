FAIRMONT — Throughout the initial quarantine phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, immediate family relationships often morphed into people’s only relationships, leaving friends, peers, and, in the case of so many high school sports teams, second families separated.
When the opportunity finally arose to reunite those figurative locker rooms families, there was no way East Fairmont High girls’ soccer coach Eric Wright and his coaching staff wasn’t going to jump at the opportunity to re-establish the family-like aura of the Lady Bees when Phase I of the WVSSAC’s three-phase plan for the return of prep sports started June 8. While the stipulations of Phase I limited teams to only conditioning, agility and some forms of strength training without any sport-specific activities, the appeal for Wright and the Lady Bees — a program centered around togetherness throughout his coaching tenure — went well beyond the physical benefits.
“The main part for Phase I, at least for me, is just starting to get some of the girls back together. We have new incoming freshmen and then we have a group of current students from East Fairmont who want to give soccer a try, so just to get all of the new players involved with the team and with the girls was important,” Wright said. “That’s what a lot of it is is just showing them the culture that we’re trying to build and that we already have in place.”
Throughout the Phase I two-week period, Wright and the Lady Bees had 23 total players participate, while hearing from 32 players total in regards to a base level of interest. Half of those 32 players are newbies to the program, Wright said, either as incoming freshmen or current EFHS students who are interested in picking up soccer with the Lady Bees this fall.
On average, East Fairmont had 19 players on average per each workout, Wright said, with the Lady Bees holding the stipulated one-hour workouts twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. As the WVSSAC’s phase-in plan transitions to Phase II, which allows for two-hour workout periods and the use of indoor school facilities, Wright said the Lady Bees won’t change much from Phase I, other than holding workouts three days a week on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“I think that was just as much of a benefit as anything was getting them back together. It’s just getting them in and getting them to be a part of our program,” Wright said.
During Phase I workouts, the Lady Bees were split into three pods, with pods determined mostly by positions and graduating class. East Fairmont’s team of assistants coaches, Breana Wright, Katey Sharpe and Emily Gallagher oversaw each workout session, with each coach leading the pod of players most tied to their respective positions — Wright’s being defense, Sharpe’s midfielders and Gallagher goalkeepers.
“We already have a lot of that connection with the girls. It is almost like we’re at practice, we’re just not getting together at the end and don’t have the full two hours,” said Bre Wright, who is the daughter of Eric Wright. “I mean I tell the girls, ‘I know that this fitness sucks — I totally understand — but the more that we are in shape now, the more we won’t have to run at the end of (actual) practice in the future. And that’s five extra minutes of game play or scrimmaging.”
“We’ve just tried to stick to the guidelines as far as what they allowed and get in a workout,” said Eric Wright. “You could tell a lot of the girls have been working out anyway — a lot of them came back in pretty decent shape, so it was about showing the new girls what we want to do as a team as far as pushing each other and pushing ourselves.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.