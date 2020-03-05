FAIRMONT — The sixth-seeded Fairmont State women's basketball team will open Mountain East Conference Tournament play with a quarterfinal matchup against third-seeded Charleston today at 2:15 p.m. at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.
Here’s a capsule look at the matchup:
The Matchup
— Fairmont State and Charleston will meet for the 58th time on Thursday afternoon, with the Golden Eagles holding a 33-24 all-time series lead in a series that began back in 1979.
— Charleston had four-straight wins in the series, including a pair of double-digit wins this season.
— The Falcons' last win in the series came back on Feb. 15, 2018 in Fairmont – a 56-54 victory.
— Earlier this season, UC picked up an 82-68 victory in
Fairmont on Dec. 4, before sweeping the season home-and-home with an 88-78 win in Charleston on Feb. 1.
— Fairmont State ended the regular season with win in four of its last five games, with the loss coming in the season finale against Frostburg State, 79-70.
— During that stretch, Sierra Kotchman recorded four 20-point scoring performances – including 29 points against West Liberty (2/23/20) and Frostburg State (2/29/20).
— Charleston has won 10 of its last 12 games to wrap up the regular season, with the only losses coming against Notre Dame College (74-67) and Glenville State (89-60). Charleston comes into the game with a 22-6 overall record, including a 17-5 mark in league play.
At the MEC Tournament
— Prior to last season's first-round exit, the Falcons had advanced to the semifinal final round in three-consecutive tournaments from 2016-2018, including a championship game appearance in 2017.
— The Falcons are 7-6 in MEC Tournament play, and have been the No. 5 seed in five of their six appearances (No. 7 seed last season).
— This will be the second time Fairmont State and Charleston have met in the MEC Tournament. Their first tournament meeting was back in the 2017 semifinals, a 72-57 Fairmont State victory to send the Falcons to the championship game.
— Charleston has advanced to the semifinals just three times since the inaugural tournament in 2014. The Golden Eagles made a championship appearance in 2014, a semifinal appearance in 2017, and a championship appearance last season.
Noteworthy
— Fairmont State's 80.4 points per game currently ranks 10th in the country and fourth in the high-scoring Mountain East Conference. The MEC is the highest-scoring league in the country, regardless of classification.
— The Falcons also rank 9th in the country and first in the league in free throw percentage (79.3).
— Fairmont State made double-digit 3-pointers in 11 games this season, the Falcons were 7-4 in those games.
— The Lady Falcons currently have three players on their roster with 1,000 career points, including Kotchman (1,620), Kurucz (1,103), and Laskody (1,066). Kotchman is currently 8th in school history in scoring and needs just 5 more points to move past Vonda Shaw (1,624) for seventh in program history. Kurucz is currently tied for 23rd in program history with 1,103 points, and Laskody ranks 27th with 1,066 points.
Commented
