FAIRMONT — Where there was once only grade-A effort, they injected first-rate connectivity and chemistry. And where there were once only five- or 10-minute stretches of quality, top notch play, they expanded into 40 minutes of pure dominance.
In what had been a tipsy-turvy 1-4 start to the season in which Fairmont State had that its moments but more so had had its misses, coach Stephanie Anderson's Lady Falcons put together by far their most complete and impressive outing on Monday in a 100-60 rout over Davis & Elkins at Joe Retton Arena.
"I thought our kids had played hard all year, but tonight I thought our kids played together, and I thought that made a huge difference," said Anderson, whose Falcons improved to 2-4 with the win while Davis & Elkins fell to 1-5. "Our kids played for one another and they played for a common goal. I think that's something we were missing, and I thought that looked great tonight.
"I hope they hold onto that moving forward and we can build something off of it."
The Lady Falcons, who have their bugaboos with slow starts this season, came out and hit Davis & Elkins like a tidal wave on Monday from the opening tip. On the strengths of a suffocating pressure defense and a lights-out shooting performance, Fairmont State buried the Senators in a 37-10 hole after the first quarter and tapped into cruise control from there en route to the 40-point thrashing.
"We came out with a lot of energy and I think that really carried over on both ends. On defense, we were getting steals and that (bled) into coming down on offense," said Fairmont State star senior Sierra Kotchman, who led the Falcons with 28 points. "We were just playing hard and that really helped us to get into the flow of the game and play together."
Kotchman's explosive scoring night, which included a 10-of-16 showing from the field to go with six assists, not only led the Falcons to their second win of the season, but it also moved her into fifth place on the program's all-time scoring list with 1,775 points as she passed Kara Morris with 1,771 points.
"It takes a lot of hard work and it takes a lot of discipline. On the days when you don't really feel like going to work out, it's about still going out and getting runs in and getting a lot of shots up," Kotchman said. "It's about working hard and trying to get better at least 1% everyday because I want to win. It's doing whatever it takes to be successful."
Including Kotchman's game-high 28 points, Fairmont State had five total players reach double figure scoring. Jalen Gibbs scored a season-high 17 points to go with six rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench, and freshman Alyssa DeAngelo also tallied 17 points to go with three rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench. Katy Darnell also put together another solid performance with 13 points on 6-of-14 shooting to go with three rebounds and three assists, while freshman Bre Wilson out of Parkersburg just missed a double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Jamiyah Johnson was the only double-figure scorer for the Senators with a massive double-double of 24 points and a game-high 18 rebounds, which put her over 1,000 career points for her D&E career.
"It was a great win because we finally played as a team," said Darnell, who has now scored double digits in each of the past three games. "We played for each other and went out there and started off strong. We all came together with the main goal to win and whatever it took we all played our role."
The opening blitz by the Falcons was engineered by a combination of their aggressive defensive scheme and on-the-mark shooting across the entire lineup, as Fairmont State forced 12 first-quarter turnovers and shot 61% from the floor in the opening period, including 5-of-10 from 3.
"That's just a credit to our kids. I think they all started out with energy, from the five who were on the floor to the kids who were on the bench — they were building each other and fed off each other's energy," Anderson said. "And then obviously we got into some traps and turned them over early, which that helped us out."
Kotchman started the game absolutely scorching, even by her lofty deadeye standards, and kept up the flamethrowing for the entire game. She drilled each of her first five shot attempts, canning 3s versus late D&E closeouts and knocking down a couple of smooth midrange jumpers and bankers en route to 13 first-quarter points.
"You can't talk enough about her," Anderson said of Kotchman. "Sierra takes everything very personal, so last game, I know she probably scored 25 points, but I don't think she thought she played to the best of her abilities, and I'm sure she took that extremely personally. Tonight, I thought she was extremely focused on both ends of the floor and she did exactly what she needed to in that leadership role."
It wasn't only Kotchman, who was rolling, however, as Darnell cashed in on a couple of her patented midrange jumpers in the opening frame, while each of Wilson and Jertaya Hall knocked down triples. Even the bench got in on the blazing start toward the end of the first, as Gibbs converted an and-one finish and senior guard Presley Tuttle knocked down a jumper.
While the Falcons' offense sizzled, Fairmont State's defense was equally potent if not more so. The Lady Falcons dialed up the on-ball pressure and blitzed any ball handlers who dared used a screen, while lurking for steals away from the main action. With two defenders trapping on the ball, the Lady Falcons' off ball defenders poached passing lanes, binding D&E's offense into a theoretical straitjacket of deflected passes and dislodged dribbles. Fairmont State pried 12 D&E turnovers in the first quarter alone, and, for the game, the Lady Falcons forced 27 cough-ups that resulted in a whopping 36 points.
Freshman Madeline Huffman and junior Gracey Lamm were at the forefront of Fairmont's pesky perimeter defense, and the Lady Falcons' forwards in Wilson, Hall and DeAngelo were light and nimble on their feet in curtailing any driving lanes when brought into the action, either via a set ball screen or while playing the passing lanes. Lamm plucked a game-high three steals for Fairmont State, while each of Huffman, Kotchman, Hall, Wilson and DeAngelo also nabbed a pair of steals.
"We want to play that (aggressive defense) style," said Anderson, whose Falcons have now forced 55 turnovers in their past two games. "And I think the more that we do it, the more we grow as a team together, the better we'll get at it. Especially with the younger and older kids mixed together on our roster, they're starting to see how it all works together."
Fairmont State (2-4) will have a quick turnaround as it hosts Concord (3-2) at 5 p.m. at Joe Retton Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.