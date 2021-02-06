INSTITUTE — West Virginia State shot over 50 percent from the field and pulled away for a 99-78 win over Fairmont State on Saturday afternoon in Institute.
With the win, the Yellow Jackets improve to 6-4 on the season. The Falcons fell to 3-7.
The Falcons struggled on the offensive end shooting 35 percent from the field and just 6-of-24 (25.0%) from three. Fairmont State was also outrebounded 53-42.
Fairmont State had four double-figure scorers on the afternoon, including a team-high 18 points from Sierra Kotchman. Katy Darnell tallied 17 points to go with five rebounds. Jalen Gibbs also recorded her second double-double of the season with 13 points and 14 rebounds, and Jetaya Hall dropped in 11.
The Yellow Jackets also had four double-figures scorers in the game, including a game-high 28 points and 12 rebounds from Destiny Fields. Fields went 11-of-15 from the field and 6-of-7 from the free throw line in the win. WVSU also got 15 points from Shelby Harmeyer, and 13 apiece from Kalia Cunningham and Alexis Hall. State passed out 17 assists as a team, including a team-high six from Madison Riley.
WV State's bench scored 63 of the teams' 99 points in the game.
Fairmont State's next outing is a trip to Frostburg State on Wednesday evening. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.
