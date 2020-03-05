WHEELING — University of Charleston head women’s basketball coach Becky Burke knows a thing or two about shooting from behind-the-arc.
Burke, who was a standout scorer for NCAA Division 1 program Louisville during her playing days and tied the program single-game record for three-pointers made. So, when asked after Thursday’s Mountain East Conference Tournament quarterfinal battle with Fairmont State whether or not she could handle current Golden Eagles’ freshman Dakota Reeves in a three-point shootout, her answer came without hesitation.
“Me, absolutely. Hands down, no brainer, it’s me, and she knows that. Right now, in my heels,” Burke said with a laugh.
The question was prompted by a record-shattering day for Burke, who surpassed the Charleston women’s basketball program record for three-pointers made in a season as she went 6-12 from downtown to tally a 20-point performance. Reeves’ historic performance was posted alongside a 25 point, nine rebound effort from senior center Anna Hayton, which was enough to help the Golden Eagles roll to a 86-53 blowout win against Fairmont State.
“I’m just really happy we came out on this end of it today. I thought we defended, we really executed our game plan, and everyone was prepared. We pretty much knew what was coming, and we executed our defensive game plan and offensively we were really sharp as well,” Burke said.
“They played extremely hard and had a great game plan which they executed well — we wish them the best of luck along the way,” said Fairmont head coach Stephanie Anderson.
After a back-and-forth first frame after which Charleston emerged with a 13-10 lead, things went south for Fairmont State in the next 10 minutes before the break. Charleston jumped out on an 18-3 run to extend their lead well into double-digit, putting Fairmont State into a hole that brought them out of their game plan and fighting to try and claw back from a large deficit.
“We were just missing rotations, not dropping when we needed to, and not getting out to there shooters. And they just started knocking down shots,” Fairmont State junior Sierra Kotchman said.
“We just lost our focus temporarily, and with a team as good Charleston, that’s all that has to happen,” said Fairmont State junior Kamrin Weimer.
Kotchman, who is Fairmont’s most crucial scorer and a conference leader on the scoreboard this season, was held to just 13 points in the loss, and was seemed non-existent during the team’s first-half struggles, as she scored just one bucket before halftime. “We have a couple of focal points in our game plan each game, and she was the focal point and main focus of our game plan today. She struggled in the first half, and I think our kids did a really great job locking in. We defended as a team,” Burke said.
Reeves scored 12 first-half points, including nine during the team’s second period run, and drained four of her six triples in the first 20 minutes of play — her first made three-pointer of the second frame would give her the aforementioned school record after tying it during the first quarter of play.
“It feels good. I don’t think I could do it without my teammates making the reads they did, and the players I have around me work so well together. When I first stepped on the court, I thought, this [venue] is pretty big, but I adjusted pretty quick,” Reeves said
“It’s crazy because my former assistant and I brought [Dakota] in for a shooting workout, and it was just a 20-25 minute workout. I’m a shooter, so I know when I see one, and when she walked out I said that’s the best shooting workout i’ve ever seen. For her to get that school record as a freshman is really cool,” Burke said.
The Golden Eagles advance to the semifinals on Saturday to face Notre Dame College, where they will look to avenge a pair of regular-season losses and return to the championship round where they took a tough loss last season.
“Our goal has been to win the MEC tournament since we walked off that floor last year in a heartbreak. So we’re out here to control what we control — let’s not leave anything to anything else. The prize is huge, and I’m telling them one game at a time,” Burke said.
“It’s another opportunity to go out there to get revenge, kind of, and we have to go out there and stay locked in like we did today,” Hayton said.
For Fairmont State, the season — and careers of seniors Brooke Kurucz and Rachel Laskody — end with the loss, and the program looks forward to the future and first-year head coach Anderson continues to look to change the culture and rebuild a historically successful MEC program that has struggled to break past the middle of the conference in recent seasons.
“This is never how you want to end, but we’re continuing on. Changing a culture doesn’t happen overnight, and this season had lots of highs and lows — its been a ton and ton of change. But I couldn’t be more excited for these players and how they’re going to take control of the program,” Anderson said.
“We’ve learned a lot this year to put forth next year, and I’m excited to see where we go,” Weimer said.
