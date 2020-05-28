FAIRMONT — The undoing of one dream was ultimately topped by the realization of another in Olivia Esposito's senior season with Fairmont Senior High's lacrosse team.
While Esposito and her fellow Lady Polar Bear teammates were robbed of the chance to defend their 2019 state championship this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus couldn't completely take away Esposito's future in the sport as she signed a National Letter of Intent Thursday at Palatine Park to play lacrosse at the University of Charleston.
"I've always wanted to play college lacrosse, and while there were times I was a little iffy on it, not getting to play this past year, it really made me realize I wasn't able to give it up yet," said Esposito, who was on the FSHS lacrosse team all four years of high school and first started playing in the fifth grade. "I really like playing and I got pretty good at it."
Esposito, who was also a four-year member of the Fairmont Senior cheerleading team, was first introduced to lacrosse by her older sister. During high school, Olivia etched a career full of accolades and memories despite seeing her senior season canceled. Esposito was a two-time WVSLA all-state selection, a three-year letterman and a 2019 state champion.
"We were so looking forward to this year because she played winter ball this year and she was really doing big things. I just thought this was going to be a big breakout year for her," said Fairmont Senior lacrosse coach Jon Cain of Esposito. "She already had colleges talking to her, but I thought after this season, it could really explode."
Esposito, who was also a three-time all-Big 10 Conference selection in cheerleading, including a first team nod this past season, evolved into a dynamic midfielder for the Lady Polar Bears heading into her senior season after back-to-back WVSLA all-state first team selections as a sophomore and a junior. The jump in her play from her sophomore to junior seasons, was especially noteworthy, Cain said, as Esposito recorded 33 goals and became a fixture in the Lady Polar Bears' offensive attack en route to the 2019 state title.
The Lady Polar Bears reeled off a 22-5 record in 2019 on its way to the program's seventh-ever state championship and the first since 2016. Just two of those five losses came against in-state competition, with Esposito delivering one of the most thrilling moments of both the season and her career to help stave off a third in-state loss in an 8-7 home victory over Morgantown. In that game against the rival Mohigans, Fairmont Senior trailed 7-5 with just two minutes to play, but spurred on a by a goal from Esposito, the Lady Polar Bears eventually made up the deficit to send the game into sudden-death overtime. And once in the extra period, it was Esposito's golden moment. With teammate Rhyan Cochran in possession of the ball, Esposito saw an opening in the Morgantown defense, cut towards the goal and received a pass to notch the game-winner for the Lady Polar Bears.
Then in the postseason, Esposito and the Lady Polar Bears trounced Capital 16-2 in the state quarterfinals, handily got past Morgantown 10-5 in the semis, and then avenged their 2018 state semifinal loss by defeating George Washington 11-6 for the WVSLA state title.
"That feeling is just the best feeling ever because you work so hard for it and then you finally achieve it," Esposito said of winning the state championship. "It was absolutely insane. I loved it so much."
Now, Esposito will join a Charleston team that went 5-12 overall in 2019 and started the 2020 season with a 3-2 mark before the season was canceled due to COVID-19. Esposito, who plans to study political science at UC with aspirations to work in the government one day, will remain at her high school position of midfield with the Golden Eagles, she said.
"We knew Olivia had the talent to play at the next level along with some of our other girls, and that's exciting for us because we want those girls to come back and show the others, 'Look what I'm doing,'" said Cain, who also added Esposito received interest from multiple other college programs as well. "It's exciting as a coach, but it's more exciting as a program. When we get a young lady who gets the chance to go on and play at the next level, we tell our younger girls, 'You can do this too.'"
Esposito will now carry on the mantle of Fairmont Senior at UC both in her academic and athletic career. In addition to her achievements as a lacrosse player and cheerleader, Esposito was also a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Bible Club and Young Life throughout high school.
"All of my friends are here, and you can clearly see by how many people showed up that they really care about the sport and about the school," Esposito said of her time with FSHS lacrosse, a very close-knit program for years under Cain. "I've definitely loved it."
