FAIRMONT — One of West Virginia’s brightest current high school stars is now one of West Virginia University’s biggest future recruits as Fairmont Senior High rising junior basketball phenom Marley Washenitz officially made her verbal commitment via Twitter on Wednesday to join the Mountaineers as part of WVU women’s basketball’s 2022 class.
“A lot of kids who are from West Virginia have the dream to play at WVU because it’s the big stage in West Virginia — we don’t have NBA, NFL or anything like that,” Washenitz said, “so growing up as a little girl, I always dreamed of playing there. I want to be able to represent my state and help the state become a little more athletically known because West Virginia, we’re kind of overlooked in certain sports.”
Washenitz announced her commitment to WVU women’s coach Mike Carey via social media as she posted a video describing her upbringing in the game of basketball as well as acknowledging all of the people who have helped in her journey.
“I’ve grown up around the game of basketball, and, ever since I was a little girl, playing basketball at the highest level has been a dream of mine,” Washenitz said in the video. “I’d like to thank God for giving me the strength and ability to get where I am, my family for the endless support and guidance on and off the court, all of the trainers who have relentlessly pushed me to get where I am today, and all of my teammates, coaches and friends who have supported me every step of the way.”
Washenitz was a Class AA all-state first team selection and a finalist for the Mary Ostrowski Award as the West Virginia high school player of the year this past season as a sophomore for Fairmont Senior, and she’s been a top player for the West Virginia Thunder this summer on the AAU circuit. Washenitz, who averaged a double-double for the Lady Polar Bears with 26 points and 10 rebounds a game while also adding over five assists and five steals per game, will enter the 2020-21 season as one of the top high school players in West Virginia as a junior.
“A lot of people have asked me why I decided to commit so early,” said Washenitz, who received her first scholarship offer from Arkansas State early last summer before also picking up offers from WVU and Virginia Tech as well as strong interest from Boston College. “I just thought, ‘Why not? What else am I going to be waiting for?’ I felt like West Virginia checked all three boxes for me which were style of play, coaching, and environment.
“Coach Carey has treated me like I’m his own daughter and he’s treated me with honesty, even telling me stuff I didn’t want to hear but stuff that I needed. And the team’s style of play is really aggressive, up-and-down and very competitive, which really fits my style of play.”
Two core tenets of Carey’s coaching ideology as well as WVU’s on-court play style are feisty, in-your-face defense and attacking perimeter players, traits that align almost in lockstep with Washenitz’s makeup as a player. In her two seasons thus far with Fairmont Senior, Washenitz has proven herself as a tenacious defender with a non-stop motor and an aggressive attacker with fierce competitiveness.
Over the course of those first two seasons with the Lady Polar Bears, Washenitz has earned a pair of all-state selections, and she was also named the 2018 Class AA state championship game MVP as a freshman. As a team, Fairmont Senior has earned back-to-back state tournament appearances in Washenitz’s first two seasons, including a historic 2018 campaign that saw the Polar Bears capture Big 10 Conference and sectional titles en route to winning the Class AA state championship.
Heading into her final two seasons at Fairmont Senior, Washenitz of course has goals to add another championship ring or two, she said, but she also emphasized her desire to help others continue their own growth in the game, be it her teammates and their quest to play college ball or the younger generation of hoopers looking to constantly improve.
“Some kids don’t have the opportunities like I have. I’ve been blessed enough to have two parents who played college ball and know what they’re doing, especially with the AAU side, which is where you get a lot of exposure, so I’ve just been blessed with those things,” Washenitz said. “But now that I’m a person who is representing the state and can kind of be a role model for certain kids, I can help their game grow as well as getting their recruitment process a little more known by leading them in the right direction with stuff like that.”
Washenitz already connected with hundreds of players across the state, the country and the world in that vein this summer when she created “Lock in with Marley,” a virtual basketball training series she held on Zoom this spring amid the COVID-19 quarantine.
“I take a lot of pride in that because I was helping others in the state — even those out of state in like New York and Texas — get better and also possibly get more opportunities because we made a lot of connections through that. I just feel like I want to try to grow basketball in our state.”
