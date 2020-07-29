FAIRMONT — Just over a week before some of the local area’s top amateur golfers teed off at The Greenbrier Resort on Tuesday for the start of the 101st West Virginia Amateur Championship, those same golfers went at it in the first ever Apple Valley Open in Fairmont.
The tournament’s winner, Fairmont native Caleb Lee, put together a historic performance to stake claim to the first ever Apple Valley Open championship at Apple Valley Golf Course. Lee shot a blistering two-day total of 138 to finish 14-under par, including an opening round 67 that may be the course’s all-time low mark, and notched a two-stroke victory over runner-up Tim Fisher in an 80-person field.
“It was an exciting event, with Caleb winning by two strokes. His competitors were putting pressure on him, but he never folded,” said Apple Valley Country Club manager and former PGA Pro Andy Schallmo. “Thank you to all the participants in our tournament.”
Lee’s 14-under 138 was sparked by his first round of 67, which was good for 9-under on the Par 76 course. Lee followed up his 67 with a second round 71 to close out the tournament and secure the title.
Fisher’s two-day total 140 earned runner-up, by shooting rounds of 71 and 69.
Amateur and Fairmont native Jess Ferrell came in third with a two-day 141 after shooting 71 and 70, while Tyler Hartzell, another amateur from Fairmont, came in fourth with a two-day 147 after shooting a 73 and a 74.
Along with Lee as the 2020 tournament champion, Buck Gower and Brian Wilt won the Apple Valley Open’s first ever Long Drive Competition and Putting Contest, respectively.
Gower won the 22-golfer Long Drive Competition by blasting a tee shot 344 yards. Doug Kirkpatrick took runner-up in the competition after besting Luke Corley in a playoff.
Wilt took the Putting Contest over 44 other golfers by sinking a 35-foot uphill double breaker.
