FAIRMONT — The Big 10 all-conference cheer team was released to the media earlier this week, with Lincoln High dominating the list with four selections and head coach Amanda Brown claimed Coach of the Year honors. Marion County was represented with four athletes named to the squad.
Capping a highly successful season that saw Lincoln capture second-place in the Big 10 and finish third in Class AA at the state championships in December, the Cougars’ Halli Toothman, Avery Riley, KayLea Cook, and Kaylee Joyce were all recognized for their contribution to the season with spots on the all-conference team.
“It was a really good season, and our girls really tried to push hard all season. And to be coach of the year, it’s an extreme honor given the amount of talented coaches, and to know they thought that of me and my program means the world to me — I have to give a shout to my assistant coach and sister, I couldn’t do it without her. I wish it was coaches of the year instead of just one coach,” Brown said.
Brown said the combination of dedication to the sport and a majority of her team having previous knowledge with the way she leads a program are contributing factors that led to their dominance of the list.
“The four girls that were chosen are amazing students, they’re always active in extracurriculars, but they still come to practice early and stay late and help the underclassmen. They’re just a great group of girls and I’ll be glad to have three of them back next season,” she said.
“I’ve coached all but two of the girls on this team at the youth level, and I think it helps a lot that they already know the way of coaching and are used to the program.”
In Marion County, Fairmont Senior High was among the top six team finishers at the conference championship, which earned them multiple selections to the list. Their fifth-place finish at the event garnered two selections, which went to Gracie Lamb and Paytyn Neal.
“It’s nice when you finished high enough at Big 10 competition to have more than one, that’s always a goal of ours. It does give you some additional recognition, and the more accolades we can bring to this school — the more of my athletes that can be recognized for their hard work — the happier I am,” said Fairmont Senior coach Nathy Janes.
Lamb and Neal — a sophomore and a freshman, respectively — may be young in age but used their driven personalities and athletic versatility to stand out for the Polar Bears.
“Gracie is an all-around, she’s got it all — she has the work ethic, she leads by example, and she expects a lot from her team, but nothing she isn’t willing to give herself. She’s one of the best stunters I’ve ever coached, but all-around she’s athletic. She takes your eye in a competition,” Janes said.
“For Peyton, to come in as a freshman and get this honor is pretty special. She really blew us away with an exemplary work ethic. She’s very driven. And as good as an athlete as she is, she always listens to her coaches — sometimes you’ll have athletes that are very talented who don’t think they have to work as hard.”
East Fairmont and North Marion both finished in the lower-half of the conference, giving them each only one selection to the all-conference team — for the Bees, Samantha Crookshanks got the nod, while Husky Jaylen Schell was honored for her squad.
Janes said while she could only honor two athletes — and many teams just one — that each team had numerous athletes work hard, stand out, and contribute important roles to their team. She wishes she could give more recognition to those that also played crucial parts in each squad’s success.
“As good as these two athletes on my team are and as much as they deserve this honor, no athlete can be this good without their team. You wish sometimes you could recognize everyone, or at least more than you can. No one has the season we would have had without the entire team,” she said.
