WHEELING — Fairmont State University Senior Associate Director of Athletics Patrick Snively has accepted the Director of Athletics position at Wheeling University, the school officially announced this morning. Snively will officially take charge of the Cardinals' athletics department on Jan. 4, 2021.
In addition to his role in the athletics administration at Fairmont State, Snively also served as the university's Head Men's and Women's Swimming Coach for the past 20 seasons. Snively was the longest serving head swim coach in the state of West Virginia.
Following Snively's departure on December 31, 2020, Sabrina Buhagiar will lead the Falcon swim programs into the spring 2021 season as Interim Head Swimming Coach, Fairmont State University Director of Athletics Greg Bamberger announced today.
Since being promoted to Senior Associate Director of Athletics in 2018, Snively assisted with the day-to-day operations of the department by providing support and leadership development to all athletics staff members and coaches. Snively also worked specifically with student-athlete development – a new institutional initiative aimed to enhancing the student-athlete experience.
"Serving as the head swimming coach at my alma mater for two decades has been one of the greatest sources of joy and pride in my life," said Snively. "I wouldn't trade any of my experiences as a student-athlete, assistant coach, head coach, staff member, faculty member, or administrator here for anything. Each experience has prepared me well for this next step.
"Fairmont State has given me so much. I received a great education. I met the love of my life. I found gainful employment that I loved in a community that I love. I worked with many great student-athletes and colleagues. And now that I am taking a leap of faith to a new opportunity, I feel I have given Fairmont State and this community my best in return and I hope the culture and team-above-self atmosphere we've created within the swimming program will carry on for years to come.
"I am very excited for the opportunity to lead the Wheeling University athletics department. It is my chance to make my mark in a very unique and special way," Snively remarked. "While it is difficult to leave Fairmont, it is great to have the opportunity to stay in the Mountain East Conference. I look forward to many future successes for both institutions and their teams."
In his administrative role, Snively provided department leadership in each of the following areas: administration, fundraising, coach leadership development, policy implementation, strategic planning, promotional strategies, and diversity and inclusion programming.
"I would like to congratulate Pat on the tremendous opportunity he has received to further his career in athletics administration," said Bamberger. "Pat has been a tremendous asset to Fairmont State University and the Fairmont community for the past two decades and we wish him the best of luck as Director of Athletics at Wheeling University.
"Although Pat won't be working side-by-side with our administration anymore, I still look forward to working with him as a member of a fellow Mountain East Conference institution," Bamberger added.
Prior to taking over his new role during 2018-19, Snively served as Associate Director of Athletics for NCAA Compliance, a position he held since 2012.
As Head Swim Coach, Snively led the Falcon women's swim team to the first-ever Mountain East Conference Championship in 2018, with senior Marlena Dudek becoming the only swimmer in the MEC to earn All-America honors at the 2018 NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships. The Falcons swept MEC Swimmer of the Year honors that season with Dudek on the women's side and Alex Quintao on the men's side. Fairmont State freshman Courtney Deem also earned MEC Freshman of the Year honors, and was named the Swimmer of the Meet at the 2018 GMAC/MEC Championships.
That season, Snively earned MEC Coach of the Year honors for his efforts. The conference championship was also the first for the Fairmont State women's program.
During his 20 years at Fairmont State, Snively was awarded the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) Certificate of Excellence nine times and was also named the WVIAC men's Coach of the Year in 2005. He has coached student-athletes to 26 All-American performances, 91 school records, 11 conference Swimmer of the Year awards, and eight National Swimmer of the Week honors.
Snively earned his bachelor's degree in Architectural Engineering Technology from Fairmont State in 1999 and his master's degree in Physical Education/Athletic Education Technology in 2000 from West Virginia University. He also earned a Master's in Business Administration from Fairmont State in 2014. In the fall of 2012, Snively was recognized by the Fairmont State Alumni Association as an "Outstanding Young Alumnus" for his distinguished career as a coach and his service to the Fairmont community.
Active in the community, Snively volunteered with the American Cancer Society and the American Red Cross. He created Swim for Life as a fundraiser for the Fairmont Area Swim Team and the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life. He coordinates fundraising efforts with his family to benefit the Marsha K. Snively Memorial Fund and the Cruetzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation to raise money to research the disease that took his mother's life in 2007. Most recently, he and his wife Amy began working with the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties as board members and were involved in fundraising events through the Fairmont State campus campaign and Marion County's Dancing with the Stars, breaking fundraising records in each. Last year, the two chaired the community campaign that raised over $500,000 for local non-profit agencies.
This past June, Snively was named to the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Board of Directors. Snively also earned a Level 5 certification from the American Swimming Coaches Association of America (ASCA) in June 2018. Snively was also a member of the NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Committee from 2016-2018 and chaired the committee in his final year.
Snively is married to Fairmont State alumnus Amy Greene Snively.
