Marion County BOE changes course, will follow WVSSAC's prep sports phase-in plan

FAIRMONT — Then there were zero.
Less than 24 hours after the Marion County school system became the state's lone outlier in adapting its own summer phase-in plan for the return of prep sports as opposed to approving the plan approved by the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission, the Marion County Board of Education has reversed course.
Marion County schools will now be joining each of the state's other 54 counties in following the WVSSAC's three-phase plan for a return to sports this summer, the county school system announced Friday afternoon.
The change of plans will now allow county coaches and athletes to meet for in-person workouts beginning Monday, aligning Marion County with the rest of the state. Coaches and athletes will also be able to use outdoor school facilities for those workouts beginning Monday.
The originally-adapted plan by Marion County on Thursday only allowed for virtual meetings between coaches and players, where coaches could provide their athletes with electronic workout documents. Thursday's plan also didn't permit the use of any school facilities for workouts. The hands-on, face-to-face workouts between coaches and athletes and the permitted use of outdoor — and eventually indoor — school facilities are the most material alterations in the Marion County school system deciding to switch from its adapted plan to the WVSSAC's plan.
Marion County schools will now follow the WVSSAC's full phase-in plan, which designates three separate phases that begin Monday and will run through the three-week live summer practice period set for July 5-25. The adapted plan Marion County created on Thursday essentially had just two phases — the virtual workout phase from June 8 to July 3 and the three-week live period from July 5-25.
With Marion County now abiding by the WVSSAC’s plan, the first phase will allow athletes to participate in non-sport specific activities in small groups or “pods” under coach supervision in outdoor settings, including the use of school athletic facilities, for a two-week period beginning Monday. Each “pod” is limited to a maximum of 10 athletes, with the understanding that all athletes and adults adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear face masks/coverings when appropriate except for during high-intensity aerobic activity. All athletes in a group or “pod” are required to remain in that specific group for the entire duration of the plan’s first and second phases. Only one group or “pod” is permitted to be in a single workout area or outdoor facility at one time.
Other stipulations in Phase I of the three-phase plan include a limit of one hour of activities per day per group or “pod,” no sport specific activities, and required disinfecting of all non-sport specific equipment after each use.
Phase II of the WVSSAC plan is scheduled to begin June 22 and will last for two weeks through July 3, with the plan allowing slight changes from Phase I. The most notable changes in the WVSSAC’s plan from Phase I to Phase II is it allows for multiple groups or “pods” up to a maximum of 25 people in one designated workout area, allows for the use of both outdoor and indoor school athletic facilities, and allows for a maximum of two hours of activities per day per group, up from one hour in Phase I.
The third and final phase of the WVSSAC’s plan is a restricted version of the annual three-week live practice period beginning July 5. The majority of restrictions in the WVSSAC’s plan are related to extra COVID-19 precautions, such as social distancing, face masks/coverings when appropriate, frequent hand washing, and disinfecting of equipment after each use.
The WVSSAC still recommends “pods” of 10 athletes or less during the live period unless conducting intrasquad scrimmaging, but allows for as many as 50 athletes in a designated workout area. Practice sessions can be up to three hours long during the live period. One of the more notable restrictions is that competition against other schools is not allowed during the live period which essentially erases all scrimmages, tournaments and shootouts.
The higher risk sports of football, wrestling and cheerleading have additional restrictions during the live period under the WVSSAC’s plan. No body to body contact is permitted in any of the three sports, equating to a greater emphasis on individual drills. And in football, helmets and shoulder pads are not allowed, nor are handheld shields. Football groups also cannot exceed 25 total athletes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.