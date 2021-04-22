FAIRMONT — One Marion County wrestler won his first-career state championship to make himself into a household name across the state, while another county grappler won his fourth career state title to make himself into a legendary figure in the history of the state.
Each of Fairmont Senior's Mikey Jones and East Fairmont's Blake Boyers won individual state championships at Thursday's Class AA/A State Tournament in Huntington to highlight what was a band of nine total place finishers from Marion County.
Boyers won his title in the 138-pound weight class with a 3-0 decision to enter into the annals of state history, as he became just the 21st wrestler ever to win four career state championships. Jones, meanwhile, took home his first career state title in the 120-pound weight class with a victory by pin in the second round of his final bout.
Elsewhere, Marion County had another four wrestlers who advanced to state title bouts and wound as state runner-up in their respective classes to cap off outstanding seasons. Fairmont Senior's Kolbie Hamilton at 132 pounds and Zach Anderson at 182 pounds each took second place in their respective classes to close their seasons strong, while North Marion's season-long power duo of Brody Hess at 120 pounds and Hunter Kuhn at 145 pounds also each earned second place finishes with gutty efforts.
Aside from the title bouts of Jones, Hamilton and Anderson, Fairmont Senior also got place finishes from a pair of impactful seniors, as each of Nick Scott at 170 pounds and Iain Campbell at 285 pounds ended their high school careers on the podium with fourth and fifth place finishes, respectively. And for East Fairmont, 106-pounder Levi Carpenter ended his standout sophomore campaign, which included conference and regional titles, with a fourth place finish.
Fairmont Senior's five total place finishes were not only a county best, but they were also enough to earn the Polar Bears the Class AA/A state runners-up with 112 points. Point Pleasant handily won the Class AA/A team title with a whopping 247.5 points, as Point finished with by far a tournament-best six individual state champions.
