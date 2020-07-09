FAIRMONT — High school sports programs in Monongalia County were reassured by county superintendent Eddie Campbell Wednesday it was safe for them to continue with their summer practice period slated to begin next Monday.
About 45 minutes south on Interstate 79, high school teams in Harrison County were given the green light by county assistant superintendent Jimmy Lopez to trudge forward as well with their practices.
In between Monongalia County and Harrison County, however, Marion County high school sports programs were still grappling with the county board of education’s decision on Tuesday afternoon to shut down all sports practices and workouts indefinitely effective immediately due to COVID-19 concerns after a recommendation from the Marion County Health Department. As of Wednesday evening, there was still no timetable for the duration of the shutdown, but Marion County Health Department administrator Lloyd White said Tuesday it would be “at least a week.”
“I was so shocked,” said rising North Marion sophomore Olivia Toland, who plays basketball and soccer for the Lady Huskies. “I mean we understand that we have to keep everybody safe, but we’re super disappointed. It’s super frustrating, but all we can do is stay motivated and keep working hard on our own.”
The Marion County Health Department’s recommendation to shut down county sports on Tuesday came just a day and a half into the county’s three-week live summer practice period for all sports, which was also serving as the third and final phase of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission’s phase-in return plan for high school sports across the state.
According to White, the recommended shutdown on Tuesday was a means of mitigating risk after the confirmation of 31 new COVID-19 cases since the start of July, with the majority of those new cases occurring among high-school-aged individuals, White said. White attributed the rise in cases among the younger demographic to the county’s recent graduation ceremonies and graduation parties afterward.
Marion County’s total number of cases reached 86 on Tuesday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ 10 a.m. daily COVID-19 report. As of Wednesday evening’s report, the number of cases was at 92. However, as of Wednesday morning, there had yet to be a confirmed case among Marion County high school student-athletes or coaches.
“That’s what is frustrating for, not just our student-athletes, but also parents and families is that there are zero cases and it’s the potential risk that has now shut down the practice period,” said Fairmont Senior football coach Nick Bartic. “I am not a medical expert so I cannot form an opinion based on science and it’s good that the policy is being put into place in coordination with government officials and the experts — that’s always positive when that’s the format you’re using — but I think what makes it difficult for people in accepting the realities of epidemiology is that it can just be 4 p.m. on a Tuesday and all of a sudden the officials come in and say, ‘Shut it down.’
“It just seems like everything is reactive and it’s so fluid and can change day-to-day, hour-to-hour that I think people feel they don’t have stable footing and that causes confusion and frustration. If you had some type of numerical quota that determines our plan of action for this level versus the next level and so on...that’s what we want to see is a chart like that in terms of consistency. For example, for each numerical level of X, what is the response and the plan of action to that said level or to the said threat.
“It’s just you’re on or off. What that number is that turns it on or off, we don’t have it.”
When White was asked on Tuesday after the recommended shutdown if there was a specific number of cases at which he would permit county sports to resume, he did not give a number, adding the risk of the virus is very much tied to the demographics of the individuals who have it.
“They don’t give us any numbers or any ideas, they just made the recommendation (Tuesday) to shut it down and that’s what they did,” said North Marion athletic director and girls’ basketball coach Mike Parrish, who said he sent out a group text to North Marion’s coaches to shut down practices after receiving word from NMHS administration of the recommendation made by the county health department. “It’s not really based on numbers, according to articles I’ve read, it’s based on the science.”
Like Bartic, Parrish — as well as all county coaches who spoke on the matter Wednesday — prefaced their comments by admitting they don’t know the science of the virus and that they understand Marion County officials are doing what they believe is in the best interest of the health and safety of the county’s residents. County coaches weren’t so much critical of the county’s decision as they were asking for some type of clarity, consistency and forewarning in the county’s decision making.
Based on Wednesday’s daily Department of Health and Human Resources report, Marion County’s 91 total COVID-19 cases were the 11th most out of the state’s 55 counties. Mon County and Harrison County were at 381 and 91 total cases, respectively. Both county’s were given approval by their respective boards of education to continue with their summer practices as scheduled as long as they continued to follow the previously implemented precautions and safety measures. Taylor County, which had 18 total cases as of Wednesday, directed its winter and spring high school sports programs to discontinue the three-week live practice period on Tuesday, according to their county’s board of education. Fall sports were permitted to continue to practice, however.
Recommended precautions and safety measures for each county, such as face coverings, social distancing, is set up in coordination with the county’s board of education, local health department, the WVSSAC, and orders from the governor’s office.
“We signed pretty much a contract with Marion County and our administration saying we were going to follow their guidelines to the letter, and we at Fairmont Senior boys’ soccer have followed those to the tee and have probably gone a little bit above and beyond, so that’s why were disappointed right now,” said Fairmont Senior boys’ soccer coach Darrin Paul, whose coaching staff and players have been following guidelines related to face masks, social distancing, and sanitation, while also taking temperatures before every practice, he said. “I thought that we were doing everything we were supposed to be doing based on the direction we were given from (the county board and health department) as well as the WVSSAC. It’s difficult when we look at counties around us, Mon County and Harrison County and I hear their health folks talk (Wednesday) via the news how, even though their numbers are going up, they’re doing the right things and so they’re going to be allowed to continue to practice.”
“We just wanted to know like what it was all for,” said rising Fairmont Senior senior quarterback Gage Michael. “I heard there were COVID spikes, but we were following protocols (at practice) and doing everything right... we’re wearing a mask inside even when we lifted and outside we were still spread out. We just thought if somebody would’ve came and watched our practice there would have been no issue.”
Paul admitted he’s been to practices of other Marion County teams who haven’t been as vigilant in following the recommended safety guidelines, and he expressed concern as to who will be held accountable for such matters.
Paul’s Fairmont Senior boys’ soccer program, as well as many others in Marion County, such as North Marion High football and East Fairmont High girls’ soccer teams, took to their affiliated Twitter accounts on Wednesday with Tweets containing the #IWantASeason, a social media movement recently undertaken by high school sports programs in Ohio. The Ohio High School Athletic Association released a memo on Tuesday that the plan is for all fall sports to begin official practices Aug. 1.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, meanwhile, said in his press briefing on Wednesday, that high school fall sports in West Virginia will likely have to be pushed back. He said he will have a formal announcement concerning the outlook of high school fall sports on Friday. Justice also said in Wednesday’s briefing that the target start date for West Virginia public schools is Sept. 8.
