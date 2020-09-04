Marion County kicks off 2020 season today

FAIRMONT — After months of uncertainty and the cancellation of all originally-scheduled Week 1 games across the state due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Marion County high school football is set to finally return today.
All three county teams of East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior and North Marion will be in action today, but only the Bees and Huskies will play official games, while the Polar Bears will hold a scrimmage against Cabell Midland.
East Fairmont will head to Grafton for a 7 p.m. kickoff, while the Huskies will take on Preston on the road at the same time. Fairmont Senior will host Cabell Midland in a scrimmage at 2 p.m. at East-West Stadium after the Polar Bears’ originally-scheduled opener at Lincoln was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case associated with the Cougars program.
East Fairmont at Grafton, 7 p.m.
The meeting between these two teams last season served as the redemptive story arc for the Bees, who snapped a 13-game losing streak and won their first conference game since Oct. 21, 2016, with a 20-14 victory over the visiting Bearcats. The victory was head coach Shane Eakle’s first as EFHS head coach, with Eakle going on to lead the Bees to a 4-6 overall record in his debut season. Grafton, meanwhile, went into a tailspin afterward, losing their final games of 2019 and finishing the year with a 1-9 mark.
This season’s matchup, however, projects to look a lot different beyond just the change in venue. The Bees have graduated 12 seniors from the 2019 team, and heading into today, East will likely have just one starter both ways who’s a senior, Eakle said. Grafton, meanwhile, gets a major boost for 2020 with the return of quarterback Blake Moore, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, and the Bearcats also project to have plenty of ammunition at their skill positions.
“They have their quarterback back after he missed last season with injury and they have a couple of guys up front back, who I think were first team all-conference. They won their scrimmage I think 14-0 over Pendleton County and they’re going to be at home and it’s probably going to be senior night for them, so I’m sure their kids are excited and fired up. We’ll definitely have our hands full,” Eakle said.
East Fairmont, meanwhile, will have junior Clay Hershberger directing the offense in his first ever high school start at quarterback, and Eakle said the starting offense will likely feature underclassmen at three of the five starting spots today.
“We’re still relatively young,” Eakle said. “For us, it’s been about cleaning up things. ‘Know your job. Do your job,’ has been kind of been one of our things in the preseason — I know that sounds cliche, but with young kids that’s really half the battle.”
“We’re definitely excited (though). It’s been a nerve-racking fall so far with everything.”
East Fairmont player to watch: Adam Earls, WR/LB
Earls, a senior, will likely be the only fourth-year player to start both ways for the Bees on Friday. He’s already established himself as a two-way playmaker, and he’s the Bees’ returning leader in receiving yards and sacks, while ranking second in total tackles. But considering the team’s overall youth Friday, Earls’ intangibles contributions may loom just as large for the Bees.
Grafton player to watch: James Hoskins, RB
Hoskins returns as the Bearcats leading rusher from last season with 560 yards and four TDs, and he’ll be the main ball carrier in a Grafton offense that will rely heavily on multiple-option run game. Hoskins had a couple of breakout performances last year when he took over as the Bearcats main threat, and today he’ll be up against an East Fairmont defense that’ll be breaking in a handful-plus of new starters.
North Marion at Preston, 7 p.m.
The Huskies and Knights both enter this 2020 opener coming off one of the best seasons in recent program history in 2019. The Huskies went 7-3 last season under Daran Hays en route to a second Class AA playoff berth in the past four years, and the seven total wins in 2019 were the program’s most in a single season since 2001. Preston, meanwhile, went just 4-7 in 2019, but because of the diluted nature of Class AAA, the Knights wedged into the postseason anyway, the program’s first playoff berth in 10 years.
North Marion won last year’s meeting between the two programs 34-22 in Week 2, with Preston tacking on a few scores to make things look more respectable. Overall, the Huskies have dominated this series as of late, for not only has NMHS won each of the last five meetings, but it posted 40, 41, 41, 56 and 34 points in those matchups.
Today could be another field day for the Huskies offensively, who are doubling down on their use of the run-pass option game this season under offensive coordinator Mark Yoho, Hays said. The RPO elements interwoven within Yoho’s spread offensive system saw the NMHS offense take off last season with playmakers abound and quarterback Gunner Murphy running the show.
Murphy and a batch of skill-position players have since graduated, leaving junior and 2019 backup Brody Hall to take over at quarterback. Hall, however, still has a collection of certified weapons at his disposal, most notably junior wideout Tariq Miller, and the Huskies’ offensive line is both fairly experienced and has good overall depth.
North Marion player to watch: Tariq Miller, WR/DB
Miller will almost undoubtedly be the best pure athlete on the field today, and he has the ability to wreck Preston’s defense almost by himself. Miller, who had 937 yards and 12 TDs last season, will be heavily involved in the Huskies’ attack, but the question is in what exact manner. Will Yoho and Hays opt to have Hall take a few shots downfield to Miller from the outset, or will they try to get Miller the ball more directly in space with bubble screens, reverses, etc.
Preston player to watch: Trevor Thomas, QB
Thomas returns as the Knights’ starting quarterback after finishing fifth in the Big 10 Conference in passing last season with 1,112 yards and 10 TDs versus 4 INTs. Thomas and the Knights’ passing game wasn’t particularly efficient down to down in 2019, with Thomas completing less than 50 percent of his passes (68-of-138), but Preston will go to the air in search of game-breaking opportunities that shortcuts a path to the points more so than as a sustainable method to move the sticks.
