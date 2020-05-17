FAIRMONT — Mark Marion County’s annual three-week live practice period for high school sports as the latest athletic function affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with the county officially announcing the period’s postponement from June to July.
The three-week live period — which is a designated three-week period in the summer by the WVSSAC in which high school teams are eligible to practice together with their high school coaches — is scheduled annually in Marion County starting with the first full week in June. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marion County school system made the decision to now join a number of counties across the state in postponing the practice period to July 6-25.
“We were all in agreement to move it to July because it doesn’t seem like a lot of stuff is going to be allowed to happen in June. I think everybody knew June was out,” said North Marion athletic director and girls’ basketball coach Mike Parrish. “A lot of the southern counties have moved theirs to July, too, which will probably be better for everybody. So as of now, we’re in for July, but we’ll have to wait and see if we’re going to be able to do anything or not.”
The scheduled dates of the three-week live period — as well as whether or not to postpone it — is a county by county decision outside of the WVSSAC’s discretion, according to East Fairmont athletic director and girls’ basketball coach James Beckman, but Parrish said the WVSSAC did recommend in an email to the state’s high school athletic directors they postpone until July. “They were recommending everyone to move to July, but other than that, there weren’t any details or specifics about anything,” Parrish said of the WVSSAC. The ultimate decision to postpone the three-week period as well as go through with the future July dates was and will be a collective decision by the county board of education and the county health department as long as the decision falls within whatever precautions or restrictions are imposed by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.
“(Marion County Health Department Administrator) Lloyd White will re-examine Marion County and authorize the go-ahead or not for us to start on July 5,” Beckman said.
“It’s going to come from people way above us to determine what we will be allowed to do and not do,” Parrish said. “We’re going to wait and see what happens. We haven’t really heard what we’ll even be able to do in July yet. We have a timeline to do it, it’s just whether we get permission to do it or not.”
“That July practice period isn’t a guarantee,” said Fairmont Senior football coach Nick Bartic.
The July 6-25 date is now set, and with in-season practice for fall sports scheduled to begin Aug. 3, there’s really no window to delay the three-week period any further. “There are no plans if it’s delayed again,” Beckman said, “but fall sports begin Aug. 3 and we don’t want the two to blend.”
The new date at least gives county coaches a timeline, but there are still essentially no specifics on what will and won’t be allowed during the period pending it happens as currently scheduled. Will any scrimmaging against other teams be permitted? Will teams be allowed to participate in tournaments if any tournaments still go on?
“During the three weeks, we always played a lot of games, and we don’t know who is going to move their tournaments to July or whether we’ll be able to go to tournaments,” Parrish said. “Hopefully, by early-to-mid June, we’ll get some details on what we can and can’t do so that we can plan accordingly and salvage a little bit of the summer that we’ll have left to do stuff with them.”
“We won’t materially change anything, and we’ll just continue to go by what the county says,” Bartic said of FSHS’s football’s practice plans. “The biggest thing is just the mental reps and understanding that even though it’s already July, you have time. You don’t need to panic and feel like you have to install everything at once.”
The new July 6-25 time frame, however, could potentially clash with high school players’ athletic commitments outside of their school teams, pending those other investments still go on. July, for example, is in the heart of AAU basketball, and there are often summer camps for other sports in July that grant high school athletes greater exposure to college coaches in terms of their potential recruiting.
“What it really affects is recruiting. That July period is when guys get to go to camps and possibly get recognized, but now coaches will have to base it off what they’ve already seen, which could either help or hurt a player’s chances,” Bartic said. “For us, though, really main it’ll impact is we usually do some 7-on-7 camps and tournaments during the three-week period.”
For the most part, however, county coaches said they’re pretty much in a holding pattern of waiting to see if a three-week period ends up happening at all, and what will and won’t be permitted if it does happen.
“It’s uncharted territory,” Parrish said.
