FAIRMONT — In the final set of first round matchups in the Marion County Tournament of Champions a pair of undefeated Fairmont Senior teams continued their winning ways to advance to the bracket’s Sweet 16. Fairmont Senior’s 2018 football team and 2009 girls’ lacrosse team, which combined to go 31-0 in their respective paths to the state title, earned victories to claim the last two spots in the tournament’s Sweet 16.
The pair of wins for Fairmont Senior now gives the Polar Bears a school-high nine teams from nine different sports in the tournament’s Sweet 16. Three of the nine FSHS squads are from 2019, while all but one (1998 girls’ cross country) are from 2000 or later.
The school with the second most representatives is a tie between Rivesville and North Marion with two each. Rivesville has a pair of squads from an all-time 1975-76 sports season for the school, with both the ‘75 football and the ‘76 boys’ basketball teams going undefeated. North Marion’s two teams, meanwhile, are both versions of Mike Parrish’s state championship girls’ basketball teams, with the Lady Huskies’ Class AAA three-peat team of 2011 and Class AA state title squad of 2018 represented.
East Fairmont, Barrackville and Monongah each had one team make the Sweet 16 field.
In the final first round matchups, Fairmont Senior 2018 football took down the 1940 Fairview baseball state champion team, while the Lady Polar Bears’ 2009 lacrosse team defeated FSHS’s 1996 Class AAA state champion boys’ basketball team.
Voting in the Sweet 16 round of the tournament is now live, with a pair of matchups being decided daily. The current matchups are 1961 Barrackville boys’ basketball vs. 2019 Fairmont Senior boys’ cross country & 2017 Fairmont Senior boys’ basketball vs. 1998 Fairmont Senior girls’ cross country. Votes can be cast online at timeswv.com/sports or on Twitter @bradheltzTWV.
Sweet 16 matchups and voting schedule:
Monday, April 27 (11 a.m.) — Tuesday, April 28 (11 a.m.)
1961 Barrackville boys’ basketball vs. 2019 Fairmont Senior boys’ cross country
2017 Fairmont Senior boys’ basketball vs. 1998 Fairmont Senior girls’ cross country
Tuesday, April 28 (11 a.m.) — Wednesday, April 29 (11 a.m.)
1976 Rivesville boys’ basketball vs. 2004 East Fairmont softball
2019 Fairmont Senior golf vs. 2019 Fairmont Senior girls’ basketball
Wednesday, April 29 (11 a.m.) — Thursday, April 30 (11 a.m.)
2011 North Marion girls’ basketball vs. 2018 North Marion girls’ basketball
2001 Fairmont Senior boys’ swimming vs. 2019 Fairmont Senior boys’ soccer
Thursday, April 30 (11 a.m.) — Friday, May 1 (11 a.m.)
1975 Rivesville football vs. 1968 Monongah football
2018 Fairmont Senior football vs. 2009 Fairmont Senior girls’ lacrosse
As has been standard throughout the tournament’s first round, we’ll now take a brief look back at the two teams exiting the tournament in a nod to their accomplishments and achievements.
1940 Fairview baseball
The oldest team in the entire Marion County Tournament of Champions, coach Abe Hickman’s Fairview’s 1940 baseball team won the first baseball state championship documented by the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission.
Fairview defeated Kingston 10-3 in that state title game, which back then, was the championship for all of the state as there were no separate classifications in baseball until 1976.
Chuck Renovits started on the mound for Fairview in the title game and recorded the win, and he also won two other starts in the state tournament en route to the championship. He pitched the Tribe past Coalton 6-0 in the first round of the tournament and then defeated Buckhannon 5-2 in the state semifinal. Both of Renovits’ wins over Buckhannon in the semis and then Kingston in the championship came on the same day.
Virgil Adams recorded Fairview’s other win on the mound in the state tournament when he led the Tribe past Pine Grove.
Hickman was replaced as Fairview’s baseball coach by Bill Reppert, who continued the program’s success throughout the 1950s. Reppert led the Tribe to a second state title in 1953 and finished his tenure as coach with a 120-30 record.
1996 Fairmont Senior boys’ basketball
From 1927 to 1949, the Fairmont Senior boys’ basketball team won four state championships (‘27, ‘39, ‘42, ‘49), but over the next 47 years, the Polar Bears never got back to the mountain top. They came close on several occasions, finishing as runners-up in ‘52, ‘59 and ‘92. But it wasn’t until 1996 when Fairmont Senior again won it all, with the Polar Bears ripping off a 19-5 season and taking the Class AAA state championship 61-59 over Robert C. Byrd.
The ‘96 Polar Bears were coached by head coach Frank “Babe” Stingo, with Dave Ricer and Joe Gearde as assistants. Stingo was an all-state basketball and football player at Fairmont Senior during his high school days in the early ‘70s. He finished his basketball career as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,608 career points.
The 1996 Polar Bears were led by 6-foot-4 senior Cory Bridges, who was named to the Class AAA all-state second team after averaging a team-high 14.1 points a game. Bridges was a multi-dimensional scorer, a player who could attack the basket on drives or step outside and hit 3s. Bridges was complemented by the likes of other accomplished players in the FSHS lineup such as Eric Wilson, Brian Garcia and and Ryan Rowland. Wilson earned all-state special honorable mention that season from his forward spot and Garcia was named all-state honorable mention.
Fairmont Senior reached the Class AAA state title again two years later in 1998, but were defeated by reigning Class AAA state champs Woodrow Wilson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.