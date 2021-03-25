MORGANTOWN — Emmitt Matthews Jr. became the second West Virginia men’s basketball player in two days to put his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal, joining his buddy Jordan McCabe, and Matthews is the third player to put his WVU future in doubt since the end of the Mountaineers’ season.
Not only are Matthews and McCabe leaving the team that finished its season at 19-10 with a disappointing loss to Syracuse in the Round of 32, but that game’s high scorer, Sean McNeil, announced earlier this week he’s going into the NBA draft while keeping open a potential return to school depending upon the league’s assessment.
Matthews’s decision to transfer was announced less than 24 hours after the Mountaineer football team lost its top defensive player, spear safety Tykee Smith, to the transfer portal.
This was how Matthews said his goodbyes under a heading that read:
Bet on yourself
The Marathon Continues
Mountaineer Nation,
I’d like to thank you for the endless support over these past three years. Through all the ups and downs, you guys never gave up on us. I am forever thankful for the relationships that I have built during my time here.
I would also like to thank Coach Huggins and the rest of the coaching staff for welcoming me in and allowing me to grow as a man on and off the court.
Lastly, to my brothers. From year one to year three, I have met a group of guys that are forever family to me and I will always cherish the memories we have made.
With that being said, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and reopen my recruitment.
Thank you, WVU.
While Matthews offered praise to the WVU fan base, he followed Taz Sherman in publicly tweeting he had received threats after losing in the NCAAs.
Matthews originally committed to Connecticut out of high school in Seattle, but he soon switched to WVU.
He played three years for Huggins, starting 67 of 92 games, and he was a big part of WVU going from 15-21 his freshman year to 19-10 last year and spending part of the season in the national Top 10.
Matthews, playing at wing, averaged a career-high 7.7 points and four rebounds per game while shooting 40 percent from the field and 30 percent from three-point range.
Huggins now has four scholarships open.
