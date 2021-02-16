BRIDGEPORT — The Mountain East Conference announced that WesBanco Arena in Wheeling will remain as the host site for this season’s upcoming MEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The tournament will begin with the quarterfinal round on Thursday, March 4 for the eight qualifying women’s teams and Friday, March 5 for the eight qualifying men’s teams. The women’s and men’s semifinals will continue on Saturday, March 6, and the championship games will be played on Sunday, March 7.
The top five teams in each division will qualify for the tournament with first-round games being played on campus sites. Eight women’s teams and eight men’s teams will then advance to Wheeling for quarterfinal play, beginning with four women’s games on Thursday, March 4, followed by the men’s quarterfinals on Friday, March 5.
The MEC announced a limited number of fans will be permitted to attend the tournament at WesBanco Arena. Ticket sales for each contest will be restricted to 15 percent of arena capacity.
The MEC and the Wheeling Local Organizing Committee agreed to a one-year deal for the tournament in 2021, extending the league’s agreement with the City of Wheeling through 2022.
“We are thrilled to be heading back to Wheeling for the MEC Basketball Tournament, and we’re thankful for the work and cooperation of so many people that made coming to WesBanco Arena for the 2021 event possible,” said MEC Commissioner Reid Amos.
“Obviously, this tournament will look and feel different, but we are confident WesBanco Arena will once again provide a great atmosphere for student-athletes,” Amos continued. “With its recent experience managing COVID-19 protocols for spectators, we are pleased to be able to welcome MEC basketball fans to the event.”
The Mountain East Conference also announced Tuesday the following updates to its attendance policies for the remainder of the winter and spring athletic seasons of 2021:
— Spectators for indoor sports (men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming, volleyball, wrestling, acrobatics and tumbling) at home venues will not be permitted for the remainder of the athletic season.
— Spectators for outdoor sports (football, men’s and women’s soccer, baseball, softball, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s track and field) will not be permitted until March 10. As of March 10, a limited number of spectators may be permitted at the discretion of MEC institutions in accordance with state and local guidelines.
“Our league has had a great deal of success in playing a high percentage of its scheduled contests up until this point, and we believe keeping the current campus attendance policies in place for indoor sports puts our teams in the best position to complete their respective seasons,” Amos said. “Although a difficult decision, based on the medical advice we continue to receive, I am confident that it is the one that provides our student-athletes and coaches the best chance of continuing to compete.
“As for outdoor sports after March 10, at the point when most indoor contests will be complete, the league feels it’s appropriate for each institution to begin to make its own decisions about limited spectators due to the fact that outdoor venues are more conducive to social distancing and there is a significantly lower risk of spreading COVID while outdoors,” Amos continued.
