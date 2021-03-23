EVANSVILLE, Ind. — West Liberty University men’s basketball standout Dalton Bolon was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division II All-America Team on Tuesday.
Selected and voted on by NCAA Division II NABC member coaches across the country, the 16-man honor roll is regarded as the most prestigious of all post-season All-America teams.
Tuesday’s honor placed Bolon in pretty select company as the 6-foot-4 graduate student from Gnadenhutten, Ohio was one of only two players to earn NABC All-America honors for the second consecutive year. Daemen (N.Y.) senior center Andrew Sischo was the other repeat honoree.
The post-season honors are once again beginning to stack up in a hurry for Bolon as he and his WLU teammates prepare for Wednesday night’s NCAA Division II Elite Eight national quarterfinal against defending national champion Northwest Missouri State. He was voted Mountain East Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season and was named to the MEC and Atlantic Region All-Tournament Teams. Bolon collected his third consecutive NABC All-Atlantic District honor on Monday.
The leading scorer and rebounder on the nation’s highest-scoring team, Bolon played a major role in leading the Hilltoppers to their fourth straight MEC championship, 12th consecutive NCAA Division II Tournament bid and 13th national scoring title in the past 16 seasons. He averaged 21.0 points and 8.7 rebounds during WLU’s Atlantic Region run, capped by back-to-back routs of No. 15 Charleston (82-63) and No. 9 Hillsdale (78-61), to send the Hilltoppers to their sixth Elite Eight since 2011.
A four-year starter on the hilltop, Bolon leads all active NCAA Division II players with 2,232 points and 349 3-point field goals. He’s hit double figures in 102 of his 116 career games, including all 22 this season. The West Liberty veteran ranks among the Top 25 nationally this season in in Scoring (21.6 ppg.), 3-Point Field Goals/Game (3.00/gm), 3-Point Field Goal Percentage (.446), Free Throw Percentage (.908) and Double-Doubles (7).
An honors graduate in Biology now working toward his master’s degree at West Liberty, Bolon has started every game but one since arriving on campus and led the Black and Gold to a sparkling 99-17 record over that span. His 2,232 career points and 349 bonus bombs trail only former NCAA D2 National Player of the Year Seger Bonifant in the Hilltopper record book but he’s gaining ground fast. Bonifant completed his stellar West Liberty career with 2,289 points and 374 3-point field goals
Bolon and Hillsdale (Mich.) sophomore forward Patrick Cartier were the lone Atlantic Region selections on the 2020-21 NABC All-America honor roll. Seven of the 16 NABC All-Americans are in Evansville this week competing in the Elite Eight.
Four MEC players earn women’s basketball All-America recognition
BRIDGEPORT — Four players from the Mountain East Conference received recognition with the release of multiple Division II women’s basketball All-America teams on Tuesday, as each of Brooklyn Pannell (Charleston), Lilly Ritz (Wheeling), Zakiyah Winfield (Glenville State), Riley Fitzwater (Concord), and Jada Marone (Notre Dame) garnered honors.
Leading the group of MEC players was Pannell, a standout senior guard for UC, who received first team All-American honors from each of the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA). Pannell was the lone player from the MEC to earn first team All-American honors from both organizations.
Pannell, who was previously selected by the MEC as its conference player of the year, averaged 24.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals this season, as she led the Golden Eagles to the MEC Tournament title and to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Division II Tournament.
Alongside Pannell, each of Wheeling’s Ritz and Glenville State’s Winfield also received first team All-America honors. Ritz was named to the D2CCA first team, while Winfield was named to the WBCA first team. Ritz was also named honorable mention on the WBCA All-American team.
In earning honors from both the D2CCA and the WABC, Pannell and Ritz were two of the country’s 15 consensus All-Americans.
Ritz, an All-MEC First Team honoree, was third in the nation in scoring this season at 23.6 points a game, and she led the entire NCAA in rebounds at 17.8 per game. Winfield, meanwhile, who was also a first team All-MEC selection, averaged 20.5 points a game this season, and she also averaged 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
Concord’s Fitzwater, a senior forward, also received recognition from each of the D2CCA and the WBCA on the All-America teams, as she was a second team honoree on the D2CCA team and an honorable mention on the WABC team. Fitzwater led the country in field goal percentage at 68.1% and blocks at 4.5 per game, and she also averaged a double-double for the year with 20.6 points and 12.2 rebounds a game.
Notre Dame’s Jada Marone rounded out the group of honorees by earning All-America honorable mention honors from the WABC. Marone, who was a first team All-MEC pick, averaged 20.8 points a game for the Falcons, and also led the MEC with 3.8 steals a game.
