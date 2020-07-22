MEC updates return play, delays fall sports by another 3 weeks

BRIDGEPORT — The waiting game for fall athletics in the Mountain East Conference will be longer than originally expected, but a return to competition at some point is still the conference’s plan, according to an update Tuesday concerning fall athletics.
The updated “Return to Play” plan, which has been approved by the MEC Board of Directors, will delay the start of practice and games for fall athletics by another three weeks compared to the original version of the plan released last month.
Based on the updated plan on Tuesday, the official start of football practice is now scheduled for Sept. 7, while all other sports are slated to begin practice a week later on Sept. 14. The start of games in all fall sports has been delayed to Oct. 1 at the earliest.
All three dates have been pushed back by three weeks from the MEC’s original plan released in early June that tentatively scheduled football practice to begin Aug. 17, all other fall sports practices to begin Aug. 24, and the start of games for Sept. 10.
The three-week delay will cut deeper into originally scheduled regular season contests for all fall sports, but rather than cancel those contests, the MEC’s updated plan announced any games originally scheduled for the Sept. 4-30 time frame will now be played in the spring semester. Dates listed within previously announced schedules for Oct. and Nov. will be utilized as well.
The three-week postponement from the conference’s original “Return to Play” plan has also pushed the tentative start dates for the conference tournament in men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball to the spring semester, the league announced. The conference tournaments for men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s cross country are still scheduled for the fall at this time, but they have been delayed from their original dates. Dates and locations for the golf and cross country conference championships will be announced at a later date, the conference announced.
Men’s and women’s basketball are also still scheduled to begin play in the fall semester, according to the MEC’s updated plan.
According to the updated plan, however, the MEC maintained there is the possibility to delay certain sports further based on the level of contact risk relative to the existing public health conditions or other health and safety concerns.
The strategy to stage competitions this fall overall is based on the public health conditions in the geographic footprint of the Mountain East Conference and will continue to be developed in consultation with local health officials and medical professionals.
The Mountain East Conference is developing alternative strategies in order to maximize the opportunity for a meaningful student-athlete experience should public health conditions not permit the return to practice and/or competition in the timeline proposed within this revised plan. The alternative plans include a further delay to the start of competition until later in October and, if ultimately necessary, a move of all fall competition to the spring semester.
The activation of any alternative plans will be based on the efficacy of resocialization of member campuses, local health conditions and in consultation with public health officials and medical professionals, and would be announced at the appropriate time.
“This announcement of our adjusted plans demonstrates our commitment to the well-being of our student-athletes and campus communities as well as our efforts to provide a meaningful experience for our student-athletes through competition this fall if public health conditions allow,” Commissioner Reid Amos said. “These plans give us the necessary time and flexibility to consider resocialization on our campuses as well as the public health implications specific to the geographic areas of our institutions while maintaining the health and safety of our student-athletes as our chief priority.”
