BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (March 12, 6 p.m.) -- In the interest of the safety and well being of everyone involved in intercollegiate athletics and the public, the Mountain East Conference has suspended all athletic competitions indefinitely. The decision was made with unanimous support of the league's Board of Directors following today's decision by the NCAA to cancel winter and spring championships for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
- Reid Amos, Mountain East Conference Commissioner
