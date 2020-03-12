Mountain East Conference suspends spring sports competition indefinitely

BRIDGEPORT – Following Thursday’s decision by the NCAA to cancel winter and spring championships for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year, the Mountain East Conference has announced it is indefinitely suspending spring sports competition.
“In the interest of the safety and well being of everyone involved in intercollegiate athletics and the public, the Mountain East Conference has suspended all athletic competitions indefinitely. The decision was made with unanimous support of the league’s Board of Directors,” conference commissioner Reid Amos said in a press release on Thursday.
The National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association, a separate organization from the NCAA which runs the collegiate sport of acrobatics and tumbling and has six MEC programs competing under its banner, separately announced around the same time on Thursday that they are canceling the remainder of their 2020 season, including the organization’s annual national championship in April.
“The news was gradual, as the day went on and things broke hour by hour, I knew it was coming, but I did not know it would be this fast or severe. But in the end we have to do what is best for the safety of all the student athletes and this is a decision you cannot take a risk on,” said Melanie Goulding, the head acrobatics and tumbling coach at Glenville State.
Caitlyn Faint, a junior inside the Fairmont State acrobatics and tumbling program, said the team was in the midst of a bus trip to Connecticut for a spring break competition at Quinnipiac University when the news broke that the MEC was suspending the spring season. As they turned around to return back to Fairmont, the announcement was made on the NCATA’s end regarding the 2020 season.
“We were actually four hours into our drive … in the middle of the drive, Kristi told us they cancelled the meet. So we turned around, and as we were driving back we found out that the MEC cancelled everything and that nationals were cancelled,” Faint said.
“I felt devastated a little bit … we had a strong team this year and we only have one senior, and my heart is breaking for her. I was a little shocked that they canceled it really quickly, I thought that maybe they’d wait a little bit, but they went all for it.”
For many athletes around the conference, such as Fairmont State softball freshman Caitlyn Kassay, the announcement shakes the foundation of their daily lives, and there will now be an abrupt and tough process for many athletes around the league as they attempt to transition into a different lifestyle and unknown and ever-changing schedule for what could be weeks or months.
“As an athlete, this completely rocks your world and stops everything you’ve come to know. Your life revolves around the sport you play and not being able to play the one game you love so much, it hurts. I know that we all want to be out there. We’ve put in so much work to get where we are, that the season being suspended is really hard to take,” Kassay said.
While athletes, coaches, and fans are responding to the stream of news regarding the immediate future of MEC and collegiate sports play, many are also taking the situation as a chance to evaluate and praise the necessity of such a heavy-handed decision, and to come together as a community of athletes to appreciate the positives in their lives.
“I’m thankful they’re taking precautions, especially in acrobatics, we’re super close. We’re all on top of each other, catching each other, throwing each other. With the coronavirus you’re supposed to be six feet apart, but we’re always right next to each other doing everything. I understand how they want to keep it from spreading and I’m appreciative they don’t want us going other places. Deep down, it just hurts,” Faint said.
“Tonight, some of us decided to hangout and just enjoy each other’s company. We are all here for each other. Unfortunately, it is sad, but you would rather cancel sports events than have to say goodbye to your friends and family for good. That is a harsh reality, but preventative steps are all we can do right now,” Goulding said.