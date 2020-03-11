MORGANTOWN – Me thinks this is not a coincidence.
This past Saturday, on Senior Day, West Virginia’s Chase Harler proposed to his girlfriend, Lindsey Baker, after walking down the carpet for the last time.
That day the attendance was 14,014. Harler wears uniform No. 14.
Coincidence?
Well, let’s see. The previous home game the Mountaineers retired Rod Thorn’s No 44 jersey at halftime of the Oklahoma game.
The attendance? 14,044.
And then back on January 23, 2010, the Mountaineers retired Rod Hundley’s No. 33 jersey.
The attendance that day? 15,033.
Go back another five years. Jerry West’s No. 44 was retired on November 26, 2005, before a game against LSU.
The attendance that day was announced as 11,044.
Do you sense a trend there?
There’s a change in WVU’s practice schedule this spring as Neal Brown is holding his practices in the morning rather than in the afternoon.
“We’re doing it for a couple of reasons. We’re taking more classes on campus and we wanted to give our guys an option of taking morning or afternoon classes. Several of our guys majors offer their classes at a certain time," he said.
Brown said he believes the players like it this way.
“I’m going to poll them at the end of the spring, but then come over here on a meeting day or a workout day and they just have meals and academics in the afternoon," he said.
But it’s more than just that. Brown wants his team to get a feel for the college life as best they can.
“They could take online classes,” he said, but that doesn’t accomplish what he wants.
“Who was at the Baylor basketball game?” he asked. “We always sit right behind the students at the basketball games and I thought they were incredible. That was as good a college atmosphere — and I have to be careful not to upset anyone back home in Kentucky — but that was as good an atmosphere as I’ve been to and the students were a big piece of that."
“We want to create that same energy and excitement in football. We want to do that with our students in football as well. For us to do that we have to get out and hang with them … that goes for myself and our team. One way to do that is to be out on campus.”
Another way would be to give students the same kind of up front, 50-yard line seats in football that they get in basketball.
West Virginia women’s basketball senior Tynice Martin was named to the All-Big 12 second team while redshirt junior guard Kysre Gondrezick and sophomore forward Kari Niblack were named honorable mention.
Martin averaged 14.5 points a game, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 rebounds this year and finished the regular season with 1,980 career points, needing 20 in post-season play to become the fourth 2,000-point scorer in WVU history and 22 points to pass Bria Holmes for the No. 3 scoring spot all-time.
West Virginia’s first spring practice was devoted mostly to the passing game and Coach Neal Brown saw some explosive plays made, which was something that was lacking a year ago. He also said that the talented defensive line looked good even though it wasn’t a practice in pads and that they were getting their hands up on pass rush, which was something lacking last season. Brown had high praise for the way last year’s freshman center Briason Mays’ body had developed over the winter. The off-season goal was to improve his strength so he could get more push in the line.
