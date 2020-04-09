MORGANTOWN – For West Virginia football coach Neal Brown it’s almost as if he’s the central character in an episode of Rod Serling’s “Twilight Zone”, the science fiction classic from the early 1960s.
You know the beginning:
"There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man’s fears, and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. It is an area which we call ... The Twilight Zone."
Rod Serling would then appear on the screen and say something like:
Meet Neal Brown, a successful football coach who thought he was up on everything the game had to offer him. But he woke up one fine morning and found his team was scattered all over -- there were no practices, and no one knew when they would play.
That is the world in which Neal Brown lives in today, a Twilight Zone of the unknown. He is caught up in a world that no one has ever seen before, using technology he and other coaches have never used before to try to keep their teams together, to keep it moving forward, to give it an edge.
The COVID-19 pandemic has moved him and his team, as well as those at all other schools, into areas that are out of the future … a virtual existence rather than the one he went to bed with before this nightmare began, a time when he was face to face with his team and where he had a routine and schedule.
Now?
“Our focus with our players really has been to establish a daily routine, Monday through Friday centered around academics, football meetings with their position coach and twice a week as a team, three meals a day, working out. We recommend some workouts for them,” he explained.
It’s a huge adjustment for players, who are young men who have never been through this before. But for the coaches it is equally a trip into the “Twilight Zone”.
“This is a new time for coaches as well,” Brown said. “We’ve never had to coach virtually, or however you want to say it. We quiz our players to see how we’re doing as teachers. We’re using all types of technology.”
Think maybe how it is when you had your first child, if you are a parent and parenting was as new to you as it is the child you brought into the world.
“We’re learning as we go,” Brown said. “There wasn’t really a plan. The first hurdle was we had to get our guys to understand they needed to approach these meetings just as if they were in our facility. We had to find a place where they’re at, sit down, make sure they have something to write with and write on, make sure they are dressed appropriately to get into the right mindset of learning.
“It’s a foreign concept because they’re on their phones, their computers or their iPads and they have to sit and be present just like they are in a meeting.”
It’s hard enough to get full attention when there is a coach present, so this is a difficult proposition.
A coach like Bear Bryant or Bobby Knight or Bud Wilkerson could never even imagine conducting business this way, but you have to swing with the times and the circumstances, even if they are abhorrent to your tastes.
“It’s really important to establish a routine,” Brown stressed. “They are away from the monitoring we normally have, the structure we normally have. We have been pushing them to create their own daily routine and to establish pure accountability.”
Brown and his staff put a lot of thought and effort into figuring out the approach they would take, which is especially difficult since they were learning as they were going along. But they felt it was crucial to having success this year.
They felt if they came up with the right approach it would give them the edge they sought.
“That’s the hope. We’re looking for edges,” Brown said of the approach. “How can we create an edge? I think there’s ways to do that. How can you connect with most of your team? How can you create a culture of accountability? How can you teach? What are your expectations when you do return?
“I think those are all things we are trying to do to create an edge. I do think how programs are able to handle from March 12, when we left, until we return, can give you an edge, so when they say come back, we’ll be ready.
“However you handle this I think will have a distinct impact on how your team performs whenever we play. It may not be the most important thing, but it can give you an edge.”
Brown does believe that teams will have to lower expectations from what normal early-season performance is.
“The biggest thing you are losing out on this is repetition,” Brown explained. “That and strength and conditioning. Let’s assume that all these players are doing what they are supposed to be do leading into the season -- that will take care of a lot of it, but you can’t make up the timing.
“The plays you get in the spring, even the on-campus summer workouts alone without coaches, you just can’t get that back. I don’t know if your regular fan would be able to tell as much, but I don’t know how your product would be as clean as it usually is. I’d think programs would be more basic. You don’t have time to teach and rep the things you normally would.”
BY BOB HERTZEL
