MORGANTOWN — Sometimes the most lasting statements are the simplest.
That’s the lesson we hope to drive home today as we offer up John Greenleaf Whittier’s words from his poem, “Maud”, written in 1856 and apply them to West Virginia’s 2020 football season, a season that continues at noon on Saturday when TCU comes into Morgantown to face the Mountaineers.
This is what Whittier wrote then:
“For all sad words of tongue and pen, the saddest are these ‘It might have been.’”
Here we are, 164 years later and the words still echo through the words of WVU football coach Neal Brown and Mountaineer fans about a season all about what “might have been”.
WVU stands at 4-3 entering into its final three games. This TCU game is crucial, for winning it guarantees at least a .500 regular season in Brown’s second season, and with Oklahoma and Iowa State lingering behind this game to close the season, the road is far from an easy one.
That 4-3 season, though, is deceiving, for WVU could well be 6-1, save for a couple of plays.
This was brought up to Brown earlier in the week, but he wasn’t biting on it.
“I don’t get into hypotheticals,” he said. “That’s just how my mind works.”
In other words, he isn’t into the “might have beens” of football...yet they exist.
“You’ve got to have a short memory,” Brown said. “I remember all the details of every one of the games that we played this year. But I don’t look back.”
That is a new twist on the tried and true Bob Huggins story about getting a ride in a pickup truck without a rear view mirror as a youth, wherein the driver explained when asked why he didn’t have a rear-view mirror that he was driving forward and doesn’t look back.
Coaches are that way. They have to be or they’d go completely nuts.
“I’ll spend some time after the season, critically, what we do well, what we didn’t do well, how can we get guys prepared better,” Brown admitted.
But is that looking back on what might have been or looking forward to see it doesn’t happen again?
“Here is what I do know,” Brown said. “There is a significant improvement in our football team from a year ago. The reason I know is because with four minutes left in every single game this year we’ve had an opportunity to win. That was definitely not the case a year ago.”
It certainly wasn’t. The Mountaineers have better players now, more experience, and are more organized and prepared.
But they haven’t quite gotten it done.
“I know we’re better, but we’re not where we want to be because we’re not finishing those games,” Brown said. “I do know we’re better, but it is frustrating that we’re not finishing those games, yet.”
Think about it.
Frustrating to look back at it?
Take the last loss at Texas, a loss that really wasn’t WVU’s fault, for the Mountaineers lost what well might have been a game-winning touchdown on a pass from quarterback Jarret Doege to wide receiver Ali Jennings because of what appeared to be a clear interference against Texas that wasn’t called.
You ask Jennings about it and he is open about it, saying what “might have been” was an interference call, but also indicating that had he performed better in running routes, it could have been avoided.
“It was definitely interference, but I have to do more to get open so he can’t grab me,” Jennings said.
That was one play in one loss, a play that might have changed the outcome.
OK, in the Oklahoma State game WVU just got beat, but what of Texas Tech?
If ever there were sadder words uttered to a Mountaineer fan than “what might have been”, was this not it:
With 8:44 left in the game, the score tied at 27-27, Doege completed a pass to Sam James at the Texas Tech 44, WVU driving for what might have been the winning score.
But James fumbled the ball when Jacob Morgenstern ripped the ball from his arms and Zach McPhearson came in to scoop up the ball while going full speed ahead toward the WVU goal line, taking it 56 yards for the game-winning touchdown.
So close, yet so far...words from an Elvis Presley song in 1965 not far from Whittier’s words that also fit what this season has been about to date for West Virginia.
Two plays, two losses. But it changes nothing about the moment when you look back, unless you use it to change the future.
