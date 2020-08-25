MORGANTOWN – West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference, has announced the 2020 women’s soccer schedule.
WVU, as well as the other nine members of the conference, is scheduled to play nine league matches beginning on Sept. 11, and concluding on Nov. 6. Teams are not permitted to play any non-conference opponents this fall.
“We are extremely grateful for this opportunity to play,” WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “I’m very thankful the Big 12 felt their environment and ours preaches safety first. That is our springboard to play this nine-game schedule. Our goal is to win each game and get ourselves in a spot to play in a tournament.
“My hope is that our student-athletes get an opportunity to play in an NCAA Tournament this spring. Our players want that experience, and we will stay hopeful and focused for that. But for right now, we’re going to control this part of the season in Big 12 play.”
The Mountaineers are set to take on four conference foes at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium this fall, including the home opener on Friday, Sept. 18, against Kansas State. WVU also will host Texas (Oct. 2), Baylor (Oct. 16) and Kansas (Oct. 30) in Morgantown this fall.
The 2020 season commences on Friday, Sept. 11, at Iowa State. The Mountaineers also will make road trips to Oklahoma State (Sept. 25), Texas Tech (Oct. 9), Oklahoma (Oct. 23) and TCU (Nov. 6).
Start times for all nine of WVU’s matches are to be determined.
WVU Athletics continues to work with University, local and state authorities for the potential plan for fan attendance at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, which will be announced at a later date.
