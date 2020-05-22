FAIRMONT — At the NCAA Division II level, you can expect the upcoming sports season to look a bit different in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the 2020-21 academic year only, the minimum number of contests required in Division II for sport sponsorship and championships selection, as well as the maximum number of contests and dates of competition allowed, will be smaller than in years past as a result of financial impacts from COVID-19, according to a press release from the NCAA.
The Division II Presidents Council made the decision during a teleconference Tuesday, approving reductions in all three categories for the upcoming season. The minimum number of contests needed for sport sponsorship and championships selection will be reduced by 33%, with rowing being the lone exception. There will also be a one-year reduction of the maximum number of contests and dates of competition, which will vary by sport, based on results from a survey administered to presidents and chancellors, directors of athletics and conference commissioners.
On Wednesday, members of various coaching staffs at Division 2 institution Fairmont State reacted to the decision, and how they believe it will affect scheduling, game play and postseason selection.
“I think everybody is going to be a bit frustrated with the fact they won’t be able to get their full schedules in. I think it affects the seniors more than anybody. But I keep reminding them of the situation we’re in and that we have to be flexible. It could be worse — we could be those baseball or softball seniors who lost out on their entire senior season,” said Brandon Heembrock, Fairmont State women’s soccer head coach.
“I think a bigger loss for us is missing the spring training, but hopefully the conference will find a way for us to play our maximum schedule. It’s just dealing with the situation and making the best out of it. We just have to follow the rules and understand we have to be flexible.”
“We’re waiting on the MEC to come out with a schedule — this was a big year, trying to figure out if we’re going to do a double round-robin, if we do north and south divisions, east and west divisions — we’re a travel partner sport, so with Urbana leaving, who becomes the travel partner for Notre Dame. In terms of traveling it’s going to affect how we organize things...I just don’t really know what all is going on,” said Cody Jankowski, Fairmont State assistant volleyball coach.
For volleyball, the maximum number of dates has been reduced to 20, with the Falcons currently having 23 dates — some with multiple games per day — on the schedule. Meanwhile women’s soccer has been dropped to 14 contests allowed, and Fairmont State currently has 18 slated for the fall.
Two of those contests and dates for each program are scheduled against Mountain East Conference opponent Urbana, which announced earlier this spring that they will close permanently following the completion of the 2019-20 academic calendar. The MEC has not released a new conference schedule for its sports since the announcement, and a further wrench will be tossed into their plans after Tuesday’s decision.
With volleyball on a per date basis, Jankowski said a potential solution could be reorganizing the conference slate to include more tri-matches to knock out a number of conference contests in one day.
“If we’re down to 20 dates, we can play two games per day. A lot of tri-matches could save some dates. I think that would be pretty congruent to what we have grown accustomed to, and to what players are used to from playing during their club seasons, ” Jankowski said.
Jankowski said there will often be a decrease in the quality of play on the court during weekend swings that see back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday, and that could be exacerbated if tri-matches become exceedingly popular this upcoming season. He believes this could play a significant role on how conference action plays out.
“You might see some more burnout. Things you can anticipate is just the lack of rest causing some soreness or injuries, but with less games it’s not as much wear-and-tear...it’s interesting,” Jankowski said.
“Normally we’re playing a Friday match and a Saturday match...You already kind of see it when you’ll have a game with the Friday night match, that’s when you’ll see the best ball happen. You turn around the next day and play another team; it may not be as high of a caliber of play. [With tri-matches], you go from having 12 hours at least in between games to having just a couple hours, and it can be a lot.”
On the soccer pitch, Heembrock said it’s likely that many D2 conferences, especially ones with a large number of teams such as the MEC or PSAC, may focus solely on conference play and eliminate the non-conference slate.
“I think a lot of schools and conferences will focus on conference play and limit or cancel a lot of non-conference games. With the MEC and the PSAC, our conference schedules are already more than the 14 permitted contests,” he said.
Heembrock sees this as making the preseason as much more important in preparing for the season with the potential of jumping straight into conference play, and is also slightly worried about the effect on postseason selection after his squad missed the NCAA Tournament by one spot last year despite finishing as MEC runners-up.
“I think the NCAA is going to have to look at some of the categories that determine how you make the tournament. For example, one category is how you compete against non-conference teams — do we cut that, and do we add another to replace it? But everyone will be in the same boat there hopefully,” he said.
“In terms of not having a non-conference schedule it puts more pressure on you to come out of the gate flying. Those conference games mean so much more in terms of making the conference playoffs. But we knew this year after a good season last year we were going to have to come out strong anyway. Inside our program, we were putting pressure on ourselves anyway.”
Other pertinent reductions include football moving to a 10-game maximum and men’s and women’s basketball going to a 22-game maximum with the previous exemption for contests played during tip-off tournaments or conference challenges removed.
