INDIANAPOLIS — Fall sports championships have been officially canceled in NCAA Division II and Division III as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to an Wednesday announcement.
In accordance with the NCAA Board of Governors, the Division II and Division III President’s Councils decided to cancel all 2020 fall championships on Wednesday, citing “operational, logistical and financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The decisions by the Division II and Division III President’s Councils come on the heels of a series of decisions made by the NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which included leaving all decisions regarding 2020 fall athletic championships to each of the three collegiate divisions — D-I, D-II and D-III. Both the Division II and Division III president’s councils announced soon thereafter their decisions to cancel the 2020 fall championships.
“After reviewing and discussing the Board of Governors’ directives, the Division II Presidents Council made the difficult decision that holding fall championships in any capacity was not a viable or fiscally responsible option for Division II,” said Sandra Jordan, chancellor of South Carolina Aiken and chair of the council in a release by the NCAA. “This decision was discussed very thoroughly, and I assure you, it was not made lightly. It is important to note that fall student-athletes will be given eligibility-related flexibility to allow them championship opportunities in the future. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on providing the best championships experience for our winter and spring student-athletes who were not afforded those opportunities at the beginning of this pandemic.”
NCAA Division II conferences will continue to decide on their own accord whether they will permit regular season and conference tournament play, but Wednesday’s announcement does cancel all national postseason tournaments and championships that would normally occur thereafter, meaning seasons will end for all Division II fall sports programs after their respective conference tournaments at the latest. As of Wednesday evening, 11 of the 23 Division II conferences had either cancelled the majority of their 2020 fall sports seasons or moved them to the spring.
The Mountain East Conference’s most recent plan regarding 2020 fall sports seasons as announced on July 21 are to continue with a delayed regular season and delayed conference championships for all 2020 fall sports. Practices are currently scheduled to begin Sept. 7 for football and Sept. 14 for all other fall sports, while actual games are slated to start on Oct. 1 for all fall sports. With the exception of golf and cross country, all fall sports will play conference-only schedules.
As of the July 21 announcement, the MEC still planned to hold conference championships and tournaments for all fall sports. The men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s cross country conference championships are still scheduled for the fall semester, while volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer conference tournaments have been delayed to the spring semester. Official dates and locations for the conference championships and tournaments have yet to be announced by the MEC.
