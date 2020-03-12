FAIRMONT – Amid attempts to limit the spread of the global COVID-19 pandemic, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the NCAA Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This includes the NCAA Division 2 Men’s Basketball Tournament that Fairmont State, Charleston, and West Liberty were slated to play in this weekend.
“It’s just really unfortunate that you work all off-season, all summer long. You come to school and work all fall, and then you get into the season and you win those really important regional games to set yourself up to be in this position, you finally make it, and you don’t even get a chance to make something happen you really want to. And it’s kind of out of our control, you know,” said Isaiah Sanders, Fairmont State sophomore.
“We’re disappointed. We understand – I’m not a doctor, and I don’t have the answers – but we’re disappointed. We wanted to play, and it’s a tough way to end the season. Thankfully, we don’t have any seniors so none of our guys’ careers are over because of this, but we completely understand why the decision was made,” said Tim Koenig, Fairmont State men’s basketball head coach.
While emotions regarding the news are still fresh and raw, Koenig and Sanders commented while on the bus returning from their first-round host site following the announcement – those involved with the program at Fairmont State are aware of the risks involved and believe the choice made was for the best.
For Sanders, who comes to Fairmont State from New Jersey, a state where cases have already been reported, it’s not hard to understand the inherent dangers posed by the spread of the pandemic.
“It’s really unfortunate we can’t play in our game … but also in the long run, I’m sure it’s best for the situation, the best resolution that they made the choice they did to cancel it. For these types of games, lots of people travel and lots of people come together, and that’s how this spreads,” Sanders said.
“I know that the work right now is to control the spread. As a parent, and a coach, the well-being of these vulnerable people is the No. 1 priority. We just want to take care of ourselves to the best of our ability,” Koenig said.
As there are no current expectations among those involved with the situation that amendments will be made to resolve the end of the NCAA basketball season once COVID-19 is under control, those inside the Fairmont State program are coping with the premature end to a historic season and preparing to use this unprecedented situation as fuel once they begin preparations for next year’s season.
Above all, though, many of the athletes on the roster see the ongoing situation as just another reason as to why they cherish each moment they spend on the hardwood, as you never know what could be thrown your way to end a season or career abruptly.
“They told us it’s canceled so we’re going to take everything at face value. If something is to change, it would be a great surprise, but it would be a surprise. I just told the team, that I’m really proud of them and what we accomplished this season on-and-off the court. We have great guys and it was a record-setting year for the program. So kudos to the guys, coaches, and players for that. I told them how thankful I am for them believing in what we’re doing. It’s a tough way to end but I’m proud of the group,” Koenig said.
“I know these guys are hungry, and we talked about it as soon as we’re able, whenever we can, we’re all going to get back into the gym and put this work in. With the tragedy of Kobe Bryant and now this situation, you never know when your last game is going to be,” Sanders said.
