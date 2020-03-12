In accordance with the cancellation of NCAA winter and spring championships, the 2020 NCATA National Championships has been cancelled.
From the NCAA – “This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.”
In light of the cancellation of the championship and the announced cancellation of event sanctions of all USA Gymnastics events through March 30, the NCATA is cancelling all remaining meets for the 2020 regular season.
We would like to thank the 2020 seniors on our member teams, and look forward to resuming competition in the 2021 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.