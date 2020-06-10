MORGANTOWN — If the disruption of sports caused by the coronavirus pandemic has done anything, it has given us all a chance to think about aspects of the sports world that would have passed us by had we simply been busy reporting and commenting on games, coaches and players.
One such thing was just which coach in a lifetime of reporting on the games people play West Virginia’s second-year coach Neal Brown most resembled and I have settled upon an answer to that question.
I’ve had the privilege of reporting on many great ones, from Paul Brown to Sparky Anderson to Jim Leyland to Earl Weaver to Whitey Herzog to Don Nehlen to Bob Huggins to Joe Gibbs to Chuck Tanner, each of whom had his own persona and cast an aura over his team.
But if there is one coach to whom Brown seems to remarkably similar, it would be Bill Walsh, both in philosophy and coaching technique.
Walsh paid far more dues than did Neal Brown before becoming a head coach, being 46 years old before becoming head coach at Stanford in 1977. He had worked six years as a college assistant and a decade as NFL assistant before breaking through as head coach, having left Paul Brown and the Cincinnati Bengals after nine years when Brown bypassed him and named Bill Johnson as his successor.
Walsh was an immediate success at Stanford and after two years was hired by the nearby San Francisco 49ers, a team that had fallen upon hard times. His first team, devoid of talent, discipline and confidence, went 2-14 but two years later he won the Super Bowl, his first of three on the road to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Walsh’s coaching philosophies were quite similar to what Neal Brown has espoused at WVU as he came in and changed the culture completely, as you will discover in the next few minutes.
In 1993, Walsh sat down with the Harvard Business Review for a Q&A on his management approach to building a winning organization and in many ways it is similar to the approach Neal Brown has installed at West Virginia.
Let’s begin with one statement that ties Walsh and Brown together in their approach to dealing with their players and their staff.
“Those teams that have been most successful are the ones that have demonstrated the greatest commitment to their people,” Walsh said. “They are the ones that have created the greatest sense of belonging. And they are the ones that have done the most in-house to develop their people.”
Think of the holistic approach Brown has taken toward his WVU players, stressing academics, community service, team building, initiating his “Fifth Quarter” program.
“We are here to develop young men,” Brown said in announcing his ‘Fifth Quarter Program.’ “The Fifth Quarter Program is an integral part of the WVU football student-athlete experience. We want to position our players for success on the playing field and for life beyond graduation. We want to develop the whole person in the mental, physical, tactical, technical and behavioral areas of their lives.”
Walsh understood that in the end he was there to win, but the sole responsibility wasn’t on him to accomplish that. It had to come through his players and his staff and to do that he had to be strong in his leadership but to avoid what he felt was the biggest obstacle to reaching the goal of winning — the head coach’s ego.
“The coach must account for his ego.” Walsh said in the interview. “He has to drop or sidestep the ego barrier so that people can communicate without fear. They have to be comfortable that they will not be ridiculed if they turn out to be mistaken or if their ideas are not directly in line with their superior’s. That is where the breakthrough comes. That is what it takes to build a successful, winning organization.
“I tried to remove the fear factor from people’s minds so they could feel comfortable opening their mouths. They knew they could be wrong one time and then, when they got a little more information, change their opinion and not be demeaned for it. In fact, I made a point of reminding our coaching staff that I expected them to change their opinions and impressions over time. It’s quite natural: the more information you develop, the faster things can change.”
Walsh had seen other coaches get in their own way of developing a winning team, a winning program, due to their belief that they were the sole power in the organization.
“English is a marvelous language until it comes to the word ‘ego,’” Walsh said. “We Americans throw that around, using that one word to cover a broad spectrum of meanings: self-confidence, self-assurance, and assertiveness — attributes that most people think of as positive.
“But there is another side that can wreck a team or an organization. That is being distracted by your own importance. It can come from your insecurity in working with others. It can be the need to draw attention to yourself in the public arena. It can be a feeling that others are a threat to your own territory.
“These are all negative manifestations of ego, and if you are not alert to them, you get diverted and your work becomes diffused.”
Brown seems to do a masterful job of building a team around him without creating an oppressive work atmosphere for staff, assistants or players. They all have input and importance.
“Successful coaches realize that winning teams are not run by single individuals who dominate the scene and reduce the rest of the group to marionettes,” Walsh said. “Winning teams are more like open forums in which everyone participates in the decision-making process, coaches and players alike, until the decision is made.
“Others must know who is in command, but a head coach must behave democratically. Then, once a decision is made, the team must be motivated to go ahead and execute it.“
That is exactly what Brown has been establishing at WVU since coming through the door.
Brown’s approach is to try to create a team where the player is dedicated to the system but willing and able to do creative things on his own. This is especially true at the quarterback position, where Walsh found his greatest success with two such players — Joe Montana and Steve Young.
“First, you develop within the organization and the players an appreciation for the role each athlete plays on the team,” Walsh said. “You talk to each player and let each one know that, at some point, he will be in a position to win or lose a game. It may be one play in an entire career for a certain player or many plays each game for a Joe Montana. But the point is that everyone’s job is essential.”
And he must be given the freedom to find a way to accomplish the desired end result — victory.
“You talk to each player and indicate the importance of everyone’s participation in the process — that it is important for everyone to express himself, to offer ideas, explanations, solutions, formulas. You want everyone to enter into the flow of ideas, even ideas that may seem extreme in their creativity,” Walsh said.
“You are actually striving for two things at the same time: an organization where people understand the importance of their jobs and are committed to living within the confines of those jobs and to taking direction; and an organization where people feel creative and adaptive and are willing to change their minds without feeling threatened. It is a tough combination to achieve. But it’s also the ultimate in management.”
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
