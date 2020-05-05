MORGANTOWN – Think back to that first real job you took and how excited you were to begin down your career path.
Think of that first morning at work, or maybe a little further down the road than that to where you were just getting your teeth into the job, where you were learning new things about what was expected of you and what your co-workers were like.
Now think, if right about then, it all came down to a halt.
Think of the disappointment, the letdown, the high aspirations that were suddenly put on hold.
Now you know how West Virginia’s new men’s soccer, coach Dan Stratford, felt when about a month and a half into his new job coaching at his alma mater after a successful run that included a couple of national championships at Division II University of Charleston — they shut things down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was just getting to know his players, just installing his system, still recruiting and getting ready to bring those recruits in as his first class and then it was all put on limbo.
It’s one thing to be Bob Huggins, who is entrenched, or Neal Brown, who had at least a year under his belt.
But for Stratford, his culture building, his creating a style which fit the team he inherited from Marlon LeBlanc, his first time recruiting at WVU — it all screeched to a halt with no return date in sight.
“We made really good progress over the course of six weeks to two months,” he said in another of the series of Zoom media calls WVU coaches have been conducting. “I think the good news was we made good strides from a recruiting perspective in that time and we finished off our recruiting class very successfully in the light of what happened and our inability to travel.”
He had started to develop relationships with his current roster and the recruits, and then this.
“It hasn’t been ideal but I feel like we’re making the best of a bad situation,” he said.
Still, the frustrations are there and must be dealt with.
“When you are looking to implement a different culture than what was here before and put in your own playing style, I have the opinion you can be incredibly productive during the spring semester,” Stratford said.
“I know others in the business disregard this time or don’t put as much emphasis on this time. I think in light of the coaching change and being new to the program, we had a clear vision of what we wanted the spring to look like.
“Now that has been disrupted.”
There was so much he had to do to adjust to a new team, a new school, a new situation and then to do it with his players gone and no practice, no spring games, no recruiting visits.
“In light of that you have to roll with the punches and make the best of a bad situation,” he said. “Obviously, it would have been good to have the five games that were scheduled this spring because it would give you a chance to see some development there and to see what the players were made of during competitive games.
“We haven’t had that opportunity. We were fortunate to get one game in before this broke. But these were circumstances beyond my control and you just have to come to the conclusion you move on and do the best you can. We have a plan in place to make as many strides as we can and get to August, most importantly, in the best position we possibly can from a mentality standpoint and physical standpoint.”
How has he dealt with the situation?
“The first six weeks were more attuned to the well-being of the student and their academic progress — essentially not getting cabin fever and going too crazy and being home and being removed quite quickly and suddenly from what their sense of reality and their life here on campus was,” he said.
The approach there was rotating meetings with the players and the coaching staff, trying to integrate everyone into the culture.
“One of the things we challenge the players to do is that this is an opportunity for the players to pick up an additional hobby, learn something toward developing a skill they didn’t have before and that, while this is frustrating that we’re not on campus and not training and playing, we are able to do something they like the idea of doing but haven’t had the time to commit to,” Stratford said.
And so it is that some have learned a new language, perhaps the language of their heritage. One player, the coach noted, is interested in the stock market. Another is trying to get his referee’s license.
“We’ve listened to feedback on their hobbies and things like that. An incredibly common question might be what they are watching on Netflix at the moment, and I can assure you there is plenty of that,” Stratford said.
Now, with finals over and restrictions beginning to be lifted across the country, Stratford is aiming toward a return to normalcy in August when the students figure to return to campus.
Then he can again begin being the coach he envisioned in the situation he dreamed of being in.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.