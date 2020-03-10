No. 1 North Marion, No. 3 Fairmont Senior prepare for Class AA Girls' Basketball State Tournament

CHARLESTON – Both programs that have claimed a Class AA Girls’ Basketball State Championship during the previous two seasons make their return to the state tournament field for the first time since winning their last title this week, and both will kick off the action today against familiar foes.
No. 1 North Marion enters the tournament at the Charleston Civic Center riding momentum from wins in both the sectional championship round and regional championship round, and have lost just one game this season. The Huskies are making their first appearance since claiming the crown in 2018.
Their opening-round game will tip-off at 5 pm as they battle No. 8 Bridgeport. The two teams met once this year on the Huskies’ home floor in Rachel, where North Marion forced 20-plus turnovers and recorded 20-plus assists as they cruised to a 92-45 victory.
“We do the same thing defensively every game. We press, trap, get out and run the ball, and hopefully we shoot well. That worked well against them last time,” said Husky head coach Mike Parrish.
“I think they’ll be a little more ready for our press so we’ll have to make some adjustments, and mix things up on that.”
North Marion is undefeated when playing in-class competition this year, with their only loss to Class AAA Martinsburg on a neutral court. Parrish said that statistic should provide a bit of extra spark for his team mentally, but he has also told them to be aware, because there aren’t any truly “bad” teams left at this stage, and upsets aren’t uncommon in Charleston.
“We played a tough schedule and most of the top teams, but we tell them at the end of the regular season that a new season starts over. How we have played should give us some confidence heading into the tournament, but once you get down here, any given day anything can happen,” Parrish said.
No. 3 Fairmont Senior — the defending state champs at the AA level — will look to defend their crown, but know that capturing the title in consecutive years is nothing to sneeze at. Luckily for the Polar Bears, they open play against No. 6 Pikeview at 9:30 am today, a squad they downed in December 70-56.
“They play hard and they hit the boards real hard. We were able to apply a little pressure on their guards and be successful, combating their rebounding advantage with our speed,” said Fairmont Senior head coach Corey Hines.
With performance on the glass likely to play a big role again, Hines looks towards sisters Morgan and Makayla Lilley to have dominant rebounding efforts in the paint against Pikeview to lead the team to an easier win.
“At that time we played them last, we didn’t have Morgan, we had injuries and people were sick, so we were smaller. So by all means having that size helps us down the stretch. We want to make sure we rebound a lot better, and we don’t want to give up a lot of second and third shots,” Hines said.
The Polar Bears enter with only five losses on the season, but two of the three squads they’ve fallen to won’t cause reason to worry in Charleston – Class AAA University is in a different bracket, and the Polar Bears avenged their loss to Class AA Frankfort in the regional final, eliminating them from postseason play.
However, the Polar Bears are 0-3 this season against top-seeded cross-county rival North Marion, who Fairmont Senior will likely have to battle through to re-capture the title, unless another team can eliminate them. But Hines assures that his squad has their eyes firmly on the prize.
“We’re excited to play, and we want to take advantage of this opportunity. I’m excited about the regional win and I thought we pulled things together, and we got points from several different individuals. Taking Marley [Washenitz] out of the game was their main game plan, and we had other people step up,” Hines said.
Our goal is always to start on the first day and play on the last day, and we still have some work to do to get to that last day but it starts with Pikeview. We’re not just satisfied with being here, we want to make an impact. My motto is always that I don’t want to buy tickets to Charleston, I want us to earn our way.”