RACHEL — North Marion High’s girl’s soccer season opener on Saturday against visiting Frankfort was a party each and every team member was welcome to join as NMHS went deep into its bench and had six different goal scorers in a runaway 7-0 victory.
Senior star forward Karlie Denham was the driver of the NMHS offense early with two of the team’s three first-half goals, but by game’s end, the Huskies had also gotten scores from fellow seniors Brooke Showalter and Kandi Price and freshmen Allison Bleigh, Reese Morris and Katlyn Hoy.
“The young kids played well. When they got their chance to play, they did all the right things. Their passing, especially, I thought was very good,” said NMHS coach Nelson Elliott. “I was very pleased with their effort.”
The NMHS youngsters ran early and often Saturday, with Frankfort never really posing much of a threat despite lingering around on the scoreboard. North had the possession edge for the most part, but more so, the Huskies kept Frankfort from ever sniffing much of a scoring opportunity early-on despite the Falcons getting a step on a few runs. Frankfort didn’t record its first shot attempt until the 17th minute, at which point, North Marion had already built a 2-0 lead.
“We had runs early and they had runs early — they played us pretty well for the first 18-25 minutes where I thought it was pretty nip and tuck,” Elliott said, “but they only had 13 kids and eventually tired.”
Even before Frankfort’s fatigue and lack of depth set in, however, the Huskies clearly posed more dynamism, with Denham’s speed and shooting ability alone topping any offense the Falcons could cobble together.
Denham threatened on occasion in the opening minutes, but it was Showalter who scored the team’s first goal when she got a foot on the ball to poke it out of a crowd and trickle it over the goal line on an open net. Denham quickly doubled the damages for Frankfort just five minutes later when she dribbled into a powerful, on-balance shot from the top of the box on the right wing to make it 2-0.
Frankfort eventually unearthed a few stints of capable offense versus an NMHS backline that cycled players in and out, but North’s defense, behind sophomore center back Olivia Toland, was quick to rally, swarming Frankfort’s attacks before any shots materialized.
“I didn’t substitute anybody on defense for the first 12-15 minutes because I wanted to see what (our starters) did together, and I thought they played pretty well together,” Elliott said. “Then I tried putting a couple of kids in to see how they would play with the upperclassmen. We have about five or six girls that I feel comfortable about substituting in on defense, and so I put a young kid in with the upperclassmen to see how (that group) played.
“Overall, we played pretty well defensively.”
After Denham’s second goal made it a 3-0 goal at halftime, North’s next generation of players took hold of the offensive controls in the second half, with Bleigh scoring in the 56th minute, Morris in the 69th minute and Hoy in the 74th minute. Each of Bleigh’s and Morris’ scores were setup by fellow freshies, with Gabby Conaway dropping off a pass to assist Bleigh and Lillian Price crossing a beauty into the box to assist Morris on a backside run.
North Marion (1-0) will play again on Tuesday when it travels to East-West Stadium to take on East Fairmont (3-0) in a rematch of last season’s sectional title game.
