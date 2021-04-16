RACHEL — It certainly won't go into the lofty pantheon of North Marion's championship performances over the course of the program's rich history, but the Huskies' winning DNA nonetheless outlasted a scrappy Weir squad Friday to gut out a 64-54 victory and claim the Region I, Section 2 title.
The Huskies' Section 1 championship victory earns them a home date in Tuesday's Region I co-final against Section 2 runners-up Keyser for a spot at the Class AAA state tournament. Weir, meanwhile, will travel to Section 2 champions Hampshire for Tuesday's other Region I co-final.
Weir, which entered as the section's No. 2 seed but as a substantial underdog to the undefeated and No. 2-ranked Huskies, actually took an 18-11 lead after the first quarter and went into the break up 28-25. But the Huskies tied the game midway through the third quarter at 34-34 and then closed the period on a 9-7 run to go up by two at 43-41 entering the fourth.
NMHS's ending kick to the third included a putback by senior forward Taylor Kerere and free throws by senior all-state guard Karlie Denham to give North the lead. And after Weir snatched back a 41-40 advantage, a 3 by NMHS star sophomore forward Olivia Toland secured the Huskies a 43-41 lead going into the final eight minutes.
The Red Riders, however, didn't fade in the fourth quarter, as they first tied the game at 45-45 following back-to-back layups, and then knotted the game again at 48-48 via free throws from Leah Maley.
But when the sectional title truly hung in the balance with the game tied at 48-48 and just 4:41 to play, the Huskies finally tapped into their full power to deliver a clutch 9-0 run and separate for good by taking a 57-48 lead with just over two minutes left. The surge was initiated by junior all-state forward Katlyn Carson, who made her return from a weeks-long shoulder injury on Friday by coming off the bench. Carson cashed in on a pair of free throws following an offensive rebound to give North Marion a 50-48 lead at the 3:14 mark, and from there the Huskies' pressure defense and drive-and-kick offensive attack roared.
First, Toland delivered a gut-check 3 from above the break on a drive-and-kick assist by Adryan Stemple, and then North Marion forced back-to-back-to-back Weir turnovers, with NMHS guard freshman guard Emma Freels, in particular, disrupting the Red Riders. The cough-ups by the Red Riders were followed up first by a driving layup by Stemple and then a drive-and-drop-off assist by Denham to Stemple to balloon North's lead to 57-48.
Toland cinched the victory moments later with a steal before tacking on a layup to make it a seven-point game with about one minute remaining.
Toland led the Huskies with 27 points on 11-of-25 shooting, to go with four rebounds, four steals, and two assists, this coming just three days after she dropped a career-high 35 points in the sectional semifinals against Oak Glen. Denham added another 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals as the only other NMHS player to reach double figures.
Carson finished with seven points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks in her massive return from injury, while Freels tacked on eight points, to go with five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Stemple, meanwhile, grabbed 10 rebounds to go with four points.
Isabella Aperfine scored a team-high 16 points for Weir, and the Red Riders two-way leader also grabbed eight rebounds and plucked five steals. Maley scored 14 points to go with 10 rebounds for a double-double, and Taylor Nutter also posted a double-double for the Red Riders with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
