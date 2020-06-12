FAIRMONT — The feel and ultimate fate of the 2020 high school football season in West Virginia is still thoroughly hanging in the balance due to COVID-19, but for the first time since the final week of the 2019 season, all three Marion County football programs were in action on Wednesday as part of the phased-in return plan for prep sports.
Sure, there were no pads, no helmets and no footballs, but there were teammates and coaches from East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior and North Marion coalescing in the same general area with a common goal.
“That’s the biggest thing is you just want to see your guys,” said North Marion’s Daran Hays, who’ll be entering his 12th season as the head coach of the Huskies this fall. “They missed us and we missed them, so just getting to see them has been great. Some people talk about being family, but it’s really like that here. If we get to see our guys and we get to talk to our guys, we’re kind of in Seventh Heaven.”
Fairmont Senior fourth-year head coach Nick Bartic shared a similar sentiment with his Polar Bears, while East Fairmont second-year coach Shane Eakle finally got to see his players after the long layoff on Monday when the Bees started workouts on the first day of the WVSSAC’s Phase I two-week period. Both North Marion and Fairmont Senior joined the Phase I fray on Wednesday, with the first phase of the WVSSAC’s three-phase return plan limiting teams to only conditioning, strength training and agility drills with no-sport specific drills or equipment.
“It’s nice to see who has actually done something and who’s been laying on the couch playing Fortnite,” said Hays of his team’s return to workouts. I think lung-wise is where it’s going to be different, but most of our guys aren’t out of shape in terms of moving.”
“You get to see which guys have been working out because you can say what you’re doing all you want, but the truth gets revealed quick once it gets to workouts,” Bartic said. “Most of our guys you could tell were in pretty good shape; they’ve been doing workouts during the time off.”
Hays’ Huskies had a turnout of about 45 players on Wednesday, while Bartic’s Polar Bears had 50 players and Eakle’s Bees had around 40 on Monday. All three programs separated those players into five different pods based on the WVSSAC’s Phase I restrictions, with NMHS’s five pods running at 6:30 a.m., 9 a.m. two at 6 p.m. and one again at 7:30 p.m. and FSHS’s five pods running over time periods from 8-11 am. and then 4-6 p.m.
Both Hays and Bartic oversaw all five of Wednesday’s pods from afar, while five different assistant coaches directed the on-field work. Under the WVSSAC guidelines a single coach is only permitted to work with one pod on the field, but being hands off for all five pods and observing from the bleachers for their entirety, Hays and Bartic are permitted to be present at all five pods.
“Actually old Daran, he’s the president of our conference and they were discussing things and he said he was going to be in the stands,” Bartic said, “so we took that to our county to see if we could have a coach in the bleachers so that way you’re not actually the coach of the pod.”
“Honestly, my junior high (coaches) saved my rear end,” Hays said. “They’re board approved guys who are also volunteer assistants for me, and I thought I was going to have to take a pod, which the way the rules are written, if I took a pod, I couldn’t be at all of them, but Coach (Grant) Elliott and Coach (TJ) Starsick both volunteered to take a pod.”
Hays said the Huskies’ workouts in their pods were geared mostly in body weight exercises, change of direction movements and plyometrics, although the team did make use of a few pieces of weight training equipment while following the WVSSAC’s sanitation guidelines. Bartic and the Polar Bears brought out a set of light dumbbells and a barbell for each player during a pod workout, but the FSHS coaches kept the weight light, instead emphasizing more cardio work.
“Conditioning, agility, strength training and that stuff isn’t something to look forward to,” Hays said, “but nowadays (players) get a lot more time with it than they do with football — that’s kind of the nature of the beast: If you’re not lifting weights you’re going to have a hard time being successful at many sports.”
Both Hays and Bartic eluded to how the considerable restrictions on workouts and pod sizes by the WVSSAC during the phase-in return actually may be beneficial in the long run. With so few athletes working out at once in a pod — the WVSSAC allows a maximum of 10 during Phase I — coaches can more closely zero in on an individual’s technique and fundamentals while weight training.
Bartic, especially, viewed the re-tailored workout regimen as perhaps a mini model for the program’s future weight lifting and strength training setup. The FSHS coaching staff normally separates freshmen into their own group during summer workouts already, but he said he may essentially now have two practice sessions in back-to-back time slots — one with veterans and one with freshman — in future summers.
“I think really we’re going to learn a little lesson here and we’re going to evolve into being more efficient in our workouts in the future,” Bartic said. “When there are only 10 guys out there, you’re not missing anything — there’s more evaluation going on and you’re able to keep track of them. So you can coach up guys a little bit better because there aren’t as many.”
