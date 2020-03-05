FAIRMONT — Marion County’s pair of Class AA powerhouses North Marion High and Fairmont Senior High vie for a spot in this year’s Class AA state tournament today in a pair of regional co-final matchups.
North Marion (23-1), as the Class AA Region I, Section 2 champions, will host today’s regional co-final, with the Huskies’ welcoming Region I, Section 1 runners-up Petersburg (19-5) to North Marion High School at 7 p.m.
In the other regional co-final, Region I, Section 2 runners-up Fairmont Senior (19-5) visits Region I, Section 1 champion Frankfort (23-1) in a clash of Class AA titans in Short Gap at 7 p.m.
Here are three storylines to note and watch for between the two matchups:
Fairmont Senior (19-5) at Frankfort (23-1)
High stakes series history
In the past three seasons, Frankfort and Fairmont Senior have routinely met in high stakes meetings, including the 2018 regional co-final and the 2019 Class AA state semifinals. The Polar Bears own a 3-2 series lead in five meetings over the past three seasons, with the two squads having split those two win-or-go home playoff matchups.
Frankfort defeated Fairmont Senior in a 63-51 upset victory in that 2018 regional co-final — also in Short Gap — to end the Polar Bears’ Class AA repeat bid. But Fairmont Senior exacted revenge in last season’s state semifinals with a 61-38 victory en route to reclaiming the Class AA crown.
Frankfort took the teams’ lone regular season matchup this season 60-59 at the 201st Fairmont Senior High Field House in dramatic fashion. Falcons star Makenna Douthitt drilled the game-winning 3 with less than two seconds remaining to complete a Frankfort comeback in which they rallied from an eight-point deficit with 3:40 left to play.
Fairmont Senior’s
reinforcements
So much of Frankfort’s game plan in its regular season Dec. 30 win over the Polar Bears revolved around defending FSHS star sophomore Marley Washenitz. Washenitz finished with a monstrous double-double of 35 points and 12 rebounds, to go with three assists and three steals, yet it’s fair to say the Falcons still somehow defended her relatively well.
Sophomore guard Halley Smith drew the matchup of Washenitz in Frankfort’s man-to-man and made it tough, but it was the way the Falcons shrank the floor and helped defend Washenitz’s teammates that made everything tenable. Collectively, Frankfort mucked up Washenitz’s driving lanes and sometimes brought full-on double teams. Washenitz finished the game just 8-of-25 shooting with a handful of turnovers (although she did get to the line for a whopping 17 free throws).
The caveat of that prior meeting, however, was that Fairmont Senior was hardly at full strength. Sharpshooting wing Bekah Jenkins scored 16 points on 5-of-12 shooting, while still working her way back from an early-season hamstring injury. Sophomore rotation players Laynie Beresford and Reagan Blasher also missed that game, and senior forward Morgan Lilley was still almost a month away from seeing her first action of the season.
Now, with Jenkins having molded a nascent all-around game to couple with her money shooting, Lilley teaming up with her twin sister, Makayla, to form a twin-towers starting lineup, and Beresford and Blasher offered minutes as established reserves, the Polar Bears look mighty different than on Dec. 30.
Petersburg (19-5) at North Marion (23-1)
Common opponents
North Marion and Petersburg haven’t met this season, and really, there’s no recent history between the two squads of any kind. For comparison’s sake, however, the Huskies and Vikings do have a handful of common opponents this season.
In total, North Marion and Petersburg have played four common opponents this season in Frankfort, Elkins, Grafton and Philip Barbour. The Huskies went 4-0 combined against those four teams, while the Vikings were 2-4, with three of the four losses coming against Frankfort, the third-ranked team in Class AA, and the fourth coming versus Grafton.
In those games against common opponents, North Marion posted an average scoring differential of plus-24, while Petersburg’s differential was minus-8.7. The Huskies averaged 73 points in its four games, while allowing 49 points a game. Petersburg scored just 41.4 points in its seven games, while conceding 50.1 points a game.
North Marion’s high-octane offense
Petersburg’s long-shot upset bid will be dependent on at least taming what has been a go-go, high-octane North Marion offense all season long. Veteran Huskies coach Mike Parrish’s teams have always been constructed on offensive principles of hunting transition chances, firing up 3s and spacing the floor in the half court. It’s an annual goal to average close to 70 points a game.
This year’s talented group of Huskies averaged 72.1 points a game in the regular season and then scored 80 and 56 in the sectional playoffs against Weir and Fairmont Senior, respectively. So much of North’s scoring punch comes from mastering the game’s areas of low-hanging fruit: Layups and free throws.
But this season, the Huskies are also dynamite from the perimeter. With four legitimate knockdown 3-point shooters in its starting lineup in Taylor Buonamici, Karlie Denham, Olivia Toland and Kiley Brown, North Marion has let it fly from deep. They launched 24.8 3-point attempts a game in the regular season and made 8.1 a night, equating to a 32.7 percent clip.
Denham led the Huskies with 46 made 3s in the regular season, followed by Toland with 40, Brown with 33 and Buonamici with 21.
