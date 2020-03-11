CHARLESTON – If Wednesday’s nightmarish flashback is ultimately parlayed into the same overpowering nostalgia as the last time for the town of Rachel, North Marion High veteran coach Mike Parrish will assuredly take it. But, his Huskies’ flair for the dramatic as the state’s presumed favorite is becoming Charleston’s most thrilling soap opera.
For the second time in the past three seasons at the state Capitol, one-loss and top-seeded North Marion warded off a historic first round upset at the hands of the No. 8 seed as the Huskies edged past Bridgeport 58-49 in overtime of Wednesday’s Class AA state quarterfinal at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
“The big thing about the first round is survival,” said Parrish, whose Huskies will play at 1:30 p.m. in Friday’s semifinals. “I always tell people that anything can happen down here, and it usually does, so you have to be prepared to just survive that first game and get a chance to move on.”
The Huskies were also pushed to the brink of being delivered the state tournament’s first 8/1 upset two seasons ago in 2018 when they barely escaped Bluefield 56-54 on a buzzer-beater by Cara Minor to complete an eight-point comeback over the game’s final six minutes. Three days later and Parrish and his Huskies were hoisting the 2018 Class AA state championship trophy for the program’s fourth-ever state title.
“It was definitely similar to that Bluefield game,” said North Marion star senior guard Taylor Buonamici, who scored a game-high 23 points with four rebounds for the Huskies on Wednesday. “They took us all the way to the end, but we did what we needed to do to get out of there.”
Just like when the Huskies faced the Beavers two years ago as Class AA’s top dog, Bridgeport’s plucky spunk and feistiness nearly capsized a historic campaign for North Marion in a white-knuckles-level scare that went right down to the wire. The Indians, who got flattened by North 92-45 in their lone regular season meeting in January, never yielded nor faded this time around, with the two teams going back and forth in a game that featured 10 lead changes and five ties.
“An inch here or there and we win,” said Bridgeport coach Herman Pierson. “That’s about as good as it gets. I could not be more proud of this group.”
The Huskies led by seven at 40-33 through three quarters and maintained a five-point lead with just over three minutes left, but Bridgeport’s defense, behind a malleable and connected 3-2 zone, put the clamps on NMHS in the fourth period to steadily climb back to even ground. North Marion, which was held to 36.5 percent shooting and committed 18 turnovers, made just one field goal and scored three measly points in the fourth as Bridgeport shaved its deficit to five and to just three with a minute to play.
Then down 43-40, Bridgeport freshman Gabby Reep scored the biggest three points of her 11-point outing when she splashed an above-the-break 3 with 55 seconds left. Both teams got one final look at a game-winner in the closing minute of regulation, with North’s Taylor Buonamici first going down without a whistle on an attempted step-through scoop shot that missed and then Reep raced up the floor for a left-hander that just rolled off the front of the rim as time expired.
“You know how close it was. You have one (shot) drop in regulation and you win,” Pierson said, “And we had one roll around the rim that could’ve easily dropped.”
And once in overtime, Bridgeport, which had resisted North’s normally-devastating combo of deadeye shooting and frenetic defensive pressure, finally started to crack. A stick back by Hannah Barlett gave the Indians the initial 45-43 lead in the extra session, but from there, the Huskies ripped off a 15-4 closing run.
“We needed to hit shots, which we weren’t really doing,” said Buonamici, “but then we finally started to hit a few and we picked up the intensity on defense and forced some turnovers to get them out of whack.”
“When we’re flying around and running up and down the court, we’re at our best,” Parrish said, “but we’re going half-speed, jogging up and down the court, we’re not very good and we did that for a good part of the game.”
Buonamici, the Huskies heartbeat throughout with a game-high 23 points to go with four rebounds and three steals, dinged Bridgeport with a pair of staggering jabs, first notching a drop-off assist in transition following a block by teammate Katlyn Carson and then swiping a steal at midcourt for a breakaway layup that made it 51-47. NMHS freshman Olivia Toland nabbed her own pick-six steal in the extra session, and then put the game on ice with a pair of free throws in the final minute.
“I’ll definitely learn not to take teams for granted,” said Carson, who swatted a game-high seven shots. “You can’t count anyone out in this type of atmosphere.”
Alongside Buonamici’s 23 points on 6-of-16 shooting and 8-of-10 mark from the foul line, Toland was the lone other NMHS player to reach double figures with 15 points and nine rebounds. The Huskies also got a trio of 3s from sharpshooter Kiley Brown for another nine points to go with five rebounds and three steals, while Carson once again fortified the team’s defense with seven blocks and nine rebounds to go with eight points.
AnnaMarie Pinti scored a team-high 12 points on 3-of-6 from deep for the Indians, while Reep scored 11 points to pair with six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Paige Humble added another 10 points and six boards, while Maddie Wilson dished a team-high five assists for the Indians while tallying eight points and seven rebounds.
The spread out scoring and collective playmaking among the Indians was a key for Bridgeport throughout the game. They countered North’s hallmark 2-2-1 full-court press with ping-ping passes through the middle and up the sidelines in the press break, and in the half-court, they mustered just enough offense versus NMHS’s 2-3 zone with tic-tac-toe passing and speedy ball reversals.
For the game, Bridgeport shot 36.4 percent (20-of-55) with 16 turnovers, but the Indians scored between 9-12 points in all four quarters, never allowing the Huskies to mount a crushing run. There were moments that flirted with becoming dire for the Indians – an 8-2 opening spurt and a 6-0 close to the third by the Huskies – but each time Bridgeport halted those streaks with its stingy play.
The initial 8-2 deficit was flipped into a 12-8 first-quarter lead and then a 16-13 advantage as Bridgeport held the Huskies without a field goal for a span of almost nine minutes. And North’s closing spurt to the third was again combatted by steady defense as well as a corner 3 by Pinti and putback by Humble.
The Huskies, meanwhile, couldn’t shake an icy showing from downtown (7-of-27 from 3) nor plug up its hemmoraghing of unforced turnovers as the Indians hung around. Buonamici’s fearless big-game chops, Brown’s hot hand, and Carson’s keen spatial defense that repeatedly fizzled out Bridgeport’s transition chances kept North Marion afloat, however. And once the Huskies reached crunch time, well, they know a thing or two at this point about how to keep an award-winning drama series going.
“You got to play with that sense of urgency the whole game, you can’t wait till the end to try to turn on the switch,” Parrish said. “We were just lucky to overcome it.”
