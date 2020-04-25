FAIRMONT — The dynasty that has become North Marion High girls’ basketball over the past decade plus lived to fight another day in the first round of the Marion County Tournament of Champions on Friday as each of the Lady Huskies’ 2011 and 2018 state title teams advanced to the Sweet 16.
The 2011 Huskies were the bookend to one of the most dominant three-year stretches of girls’ basketball in West Virginia sports history, with North Marion winning back-to-back-to-back Class AAA state championships from 2009-11 and compiling a 75-2 overall record over that span under head coach Mike Parrish. Seven seasons later in 2018 and Parrish’s Huskies were again champions, this time in Class AA with a 27-1 season record.
In their respective first round matchups in the 32-team Marion County Tournament of Champions, which will eventually tab the greatest single season sports team in Marion County history based on fan voting, the 2011 NMHS girls’ hoops team defeated Mannington football’s Class A 1977 state championship football team, while the 2018 Lady Huskies downed North Marion’s 1998 Class AAA state championship wrestling team.
With both the 2011 and 2018 versions of North Marion girls’ basketball advancing, it sets up a Sweet 16 matchup between the two that’ll pit the latest versions of Parrish’s four state championship teams against one another.
Voting for the next pair of first round matchups in the tournament is now live. The matchups are 1997 North Marion football vs. 1975 Rivesville football & 1968 Monongah football vs. 1946 Fairmont Senior football. Votes can be cast online at timeswv.com/sports or on Twitter @bradheltzTWV.
We’ll take a brief look back at every team in the 32-team tournament as they are voted out to recognize their accomplishments and achievements.
1977 Mannington football
Perhaps the peak of Hall of Fame coach Roy Michael’s tenure as Mannington’s football and wrestling coach, came when the Mannington football team marched to a second consecutive undefeated 12-0 season and a Class A state championship repeat in 1977. When Mannington defeated Pineville 28-20 for the Class A title, the Gators carried a 27-game win streak into the ‘78 season, which they eventually ran to a 32-game win streak before falling to Grafton 21-8 on Oct. 6, 1978.
The Gators outscored their opponents 407-118 in the ‘77 season as they averaged 33.9 points a game and allowed just 9.8 points a game. Offensively, Michael and the Gators ran the Wing-T offense as a run-based squad — despite Michael’s own football career as a collegiate quarterback — with a few play action passes tossed in. It was the smarts at the line of scrimmage and fundamentals in execution and technique that made the Gators into a true force, Michael said.
The Gators were rarely tested until the Class A state championship game in ‘77. They defeated Valley Wetzel 6-0 in the season opener, but defeated each of their other 10 opponents up to the title game by at least eight points, with only its 16-8 state semifinal victory over Paden City being within 15 points or less.
In the championship, Mannington faced a Pineview team spearheaded by state star and future NFL running back Curt Warner. The game was tied 20-20 late when Mannington mounted a lengthy scoring drive to score the go-ahead touchdown in the final minutes. Mannington and Pineville met again in the ‘78 title game, with Pineville exacting revenge behind Warner’s four touchdowns en route to a 28-20 win.
The core of Mannington’s ‘77 Class A title team consisted of Billy Martin, Junior Jackson, Sam Tossone, Tom Byard, Marty Bajus, Mike Morris and quarterback Joey Zirkle.
1998 North Marion wrestling
In 1998, North Marion’s wrestling squad brought home the program’s first and only state championship when it rolled up 140 points to clear runners-up Cabell Midland by 8.5 points and nab the Class AAA state title. County foe Fairmont Senior placed third overall with 121 points.
The Huskies’ team victory was sparked by a trio of individual champion NMHS wrestlers, with Adam Gorby, Ryan Besedich and Jason Conaway taking home first place in their respective weights glasses. Gorby was named the Class AAA Outstanding Wrestler of the Year, while North Marion coach Roy Michael was named the Class AAA Coach of the Year to put the finishing touches on an all-time season for the program.
Gorby, who finished the season undefeated at a remarkable 46-0 overall, dominated in his path to the 130-pound state title. He earned first round and quarterfinal victories by pin in a laughable 24 seconds and 25 seconds, respectively, and then he took his semifinal match by an 18-3 technical fall and the championship by a 16-1 technical fall. Besedich, who tallied a 41-3 record for the season, grinded his way to the 160-pound title through a series of close matches; after notching a first-round pin, he won consecutive decisions by 4-3, 4-2 and 5-4 margins to take first place. Conaway, who recorded a 39-2 mark on the season, took the 189-pound title for the Huskies. He won by pin in each of his first three state tournament matches and then squeezed out a tight 2-1 decision win over Elkins’ Lonnie Sharp in the title bout.
North Marion also had two other place finishers at the ‘98 state tournament with Scott Moore finishing as the state runner-up in the 215-pound class and Brian Floyd nabbing fourth place in the 112-pound class. Moore’s efforts nearly earned a fourth individual state champion for the Huskies as he had a heck of a tournament en route to a 32-7 season record. He recorded back-to-back pins in the state tournament’s first two rounds and then won a 3-2 decision to advance to the final where he went toe-to-toe with Wheeling Park’s Gene Ochap before falling by a 3-1 decision in overtime. Floyd, meanwhile, won a pair of matches by pin and two more by decision en route to his fourth place.
