MONONGAH — Month after month of no competition has suddenly flipped 180 degrees into matches day after day. The mental strain of mass uncertainty has given way to the mental fatigue of constant engagement. And the once relaxed physical demands have been ramped up to an arduous test of endurance.
The contrast in what was then and what is now has become apparent for North Marion High’s golf team in the past two weeks, reaching an apex on Wednesday when the Huskies hosted Lewis County, Clay-Battelle and Brooke in an 18-hole quad match at Green Hills Country Club.
“This is our sixth day in a row playing a match, and literally I’ll be finishing another round in about 24 hours,” said North Marion senior and No. 1 golfer Michael Harris, who will lead the Huskies into yet another match on Thursday at Cacapon Resort State Park in Berkeley Springs. “But everybody in the Big 10 Conference, everybody in the state is getting worn out, you don’t have a choice.”
North Marion, a team with legitimate state championship aspirations this season, has continued to persist through the daily grind, including on Wednesday when the Huskies shot a four-person team total of 323 to take the quad match victory.
“Obviously, professional golf is a four-day, 72-hole tournament and those guys also play practice rounds and pro-ams, so these kids who are 15, 16, 17 years old, I’d like to think they could handle it and so far, so good,” North Marion coach Chance Hearn said. “Honestly, with this group, while they have Saturdays and Sundays off, most of them are playing on the weekends as well. They only act like it’s tiring when they’re playing bad.”
While North’s top two golfers in Harris and Dylan Runner both admitted the physical and mental chores of another 18-hole match on Wednesday started to wear on them over their last nine holes, both remained solid to power the NMHS victory. Harris recorded a team-best round of 75, which was good for second among individuals across all four teams, while Runner shot an 81, the day’s third lowest round.
The lone golfer in the four-team field to best both Harris and Runner may indeed be the best one in all the state as Brooke’s Ryan Bibly got off to scorching start over the first seven holes on Wednesday before eventually falling off and carding a 71.
“I didn’t have my best stuff today, but as far as my game, I’m happy with where it’s at right now overall,” Harris said. “I mean, I just played alongside the best player in the state and only lost by four, and he’s a stud — he was 5-under through seven holes.”
Bilby’s roaring start included birdies on Nos. 1, 3, 4, 5 and 7 before bogeying Nos. 8 and 9 back to back to finish the front nine at a 3-under 32. Harris and Runner kept pace, though, with Harris shooting a 1-over 36 on the front and Runner a 3-over 38. All three players tailed off a bit on the back nine, with Bilby and Harris going toe to toe with dueling 4-over 39s and Runner carding an 8-over 43.
“It’s hard because after you get through the first nine and you played well on those nine, you just feel like you’re on top of the world and have an advantage for your next nine, but then you can kind of get lazy over the next nine — it gets hot out, you’re tired and you’ll probably play a little worse but you just have to grind it out and today I didn’t grind it out on that last nine,” said Runner whose strong front nine included five pars and a birdie on the 469-yard Par-5 No. 8. “I was playing really well the whole day, and then I kind of just had a three-hole stretch where I got down in a low spot, but I finished pretty well overall.”
“I couldn’t really get it to click,” echoed Harris, whose 74 included eight pars, a birdie and six bogeys. “I hit the No. 8 green (in regulation) and didn’t hit another until No. 17, and then I couldn’t make a putt to save my life — it was just one of those days. But the good part is now, with where my game is at, I can not have my stuff and still post a pretty decent number.”
Despite Harris’ and Runner’s harsh self-assessments, which are a byproduct of their pedigree, both players were hotly on Bilby’s heels all day long in a top-tier trio that played Wednesday’s round from the longest blue tees while all other groups played from the whites.
Along with Harris’ 75 and Runner’s 81, the Huskies also got qualifying rounds from Bryce Rhoades with an 83 and Will Lemasters with an 84. Evan Hall and Michael Tarley also competed in Wednesday’s round for NMHS, carding a 91 and 92, respectively.
“Last week, both Bryce and Will struggled and played well below their capabilities,” Hearn said, “so it’s fantastic to see those guys bounce back today.”
Clay-Battelle finished runners-up to North Marion’s team score of 323 with a cumulative total of 390. Preston finished third at 405. Brooke had only three golfers and thus didn’t qualify in the team standings, but the Bruins’ three-person total checked in at 263, which would’ve been runners-up to North Marion’s 239 based on all four teams’ top three finishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.