North Marion knocks off Petersburg 68-52 to advance to state tournament

RACHEL — After a year away from the WVSSAC Class AA State Tournament scene, No. 1 North Marion is returning to the Charleston Civic Center in search of their fifth state title in 12 years.
The Huskies took the floor against Class AA Region I, Section 1 runners-up Petersburg in the one of two regional co-finals on Thursday evening to determine which of the two teams would advance to the biggest stage in West Virginia prep basketball. And despite a sloppy effort that saw North commit nearly 20 turnovers, their defense would be able to one-up the Vikings and create enough chaos to run away to a 68-52 victory.
“It’s just coming out and playing hard. The big thing is that they all played hard — they didn’t always play smart the whole time, but they played hard, and when you play hard, good things are going to happen,” North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said.
“They just have so many kids that can play, and they’re relentless. If you make one mental mistake or one physical mistake, and they can turn it into six points in a matter of seconds”, Petersburg head coach Jon Webster said.
The Huskies’ (24-1) hard play was exemplified by freshman guard Olivia Toland, who exploded on both ends of the court to lead her team in nearly every way imaginable — she finished the night with 24 points, seven rebounds, seven steals, and five assists in an absolutely dominant performance. In total, she accounted for over one-third of her team’s points, and nearly one-third of their takeaways as well.
“It’s all just practice, and it’s stuff we work on in practice — there’s nothing I did tody that I don’t practice a lot. I also don’t think about age or size or anything like that — I just go out to win, compete and try my hardest in everything I do,” Toland said.
“She’s out there rebounding, getting steals, and getting shots. When we had Taylor and Katlyn sitting out a lot in the second half, we needed someone to score and she really stepped up for us. She’s one of those fearless kids, and she’s played a lot of basketball. She can shoot well, she can get to the rim, and she stepped up big for us tonight,” Parrish said.
The Vikings (19-6) jumped out a 4-0 start in the first four minutes of play as the Huskies struggled to find their groove on the offensive end of the floor early, but after a long-range triple put North on the scoreboard, they would shoot themselves back into the game to take a 15-8 lead at the end of the first frame.
Petersburg would make their first run to get back into the game and trim the gap to one possession midway through the second frame, but in a turn of events that would become a pattern throughout the evening, North’s hot-handed shooting and fierce ability to force turnovers would discombobulate the Vikings as the Huskies flipped the momentum and outscore their guest 17-7 to close the quarter.
Trailing 35-22 at the break, Petersburg would make multiple attempts in the second-half to claw back into the game, and would successfully fight to within single digits at different points late in the game, but struggled to sustain enough momentum to turn the game around.
“They have a lot of team speed, a lot of length, and they can shoot it. We don’t match up with them great, but we match up better than some teams in terms of speed, so we were able to hang with them at times, get into some passing lanes to cause some trouble. But they have so much speed they’re able to recover and contest so much that we weren’t able to get very many clean looks,” Webster said.
North Marion joins fellow county program Fairmont Senior in qualifying for the state tournament with the win, where they will look to capture their second title in three years, following the program’s win in Charleston in 2018.
“It feels really nice. Last year was really disappointing when we didn’t make it because we were ranked number one in the state, and it always feels good to make it to the state tournament,” Toland said.