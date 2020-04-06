FAIRMONT – All season long in the 2019-20 girls’ basketball season, Marion County hoops was a force to be reckoned from east to west and south to north.
In Rachel, North Marion High once again proved to be a Class AA powerhouse even after losing four starters from last season. The Huskies rolled to a 20-1 regular season and then swiped the sectional and regional titles to enter the state tournament as the No. 1 overall seed where they defeated No. 8 Bridgeport in the quarterfinals.
On Loop Park, Fairmont Senior also reloaded despite heavy graduation losses for the defending champs. The Polar Bears went 17-5 in the regular season against a gauntlet of a schedule, and then marched back to the state tournament with a 47-36 road defeat of Frankfort in the regional co-final before finishing the season with a loss to No. 6 Pikeview in the state quarterfinals.
And finally, at The Hive, East Fairmont, despite being aligned in a county of state titans, earned its second straight winning season with a 12-11 mark, including quality wins over Bridgeport, Preston and Grafton.
The success of all three county programs created a competitive and deep field when piecing together the All-Times West Virginian girls’ basketball squad for the 2019-20 season. This year’s team has a five-girl starting lineup without regard to position as well as a trio of reserve selections.
Two of the five starting spots on the All-TWV team were absolute shoe-ins in Fairmont Senior’s Marley Washenitz and North Marion’s Taylor Buonamici. Both were all-state first team and All-Big 10 first team locks, and each also had a strong case for the Mary Ostrowksi Award as the state’s player of the year ultimately won by George Washington’s Kalissa Lacy.
Washenitz was a one-girl tour de force all year long for the Polar Bears en route to glitzy averages of 24 points and 10 rebounds with over six assists and six steals a game as well. She relentlessly attacked opposing defenses and possessed a varied scoring palette. And defensively, she was a menace, a fiery competitor who spearheaded the Polar Bears’ pressure schemes.
Buonamici, meanwhile, was a versatile and malleable senior leader for the Huskies, a gamer whose poise never broke and effort never waned. Her ability to control a game’s pace and flow outside of raw scoring powered North Marion to higher levels as an entire team. She finished her career at North Marion, where she ranks fourth all-time in scoring, with averages of 17.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.8 steals a game.
Buonamici’s NMHS teammates and fellow all-state picks Karlie Denham and Katlyn Carson nab two more of the five starting spots. Denham, a junior and an all-state second team selection, was a two-way dynamo for the Huskies who could flip a game in a jiffy. She was invaluable as the team’s lead ball handler, and her speed within the Huskies’ staple full-court press made it all the more potent. Denham finished the season averaging 12 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.2 steals a game.
Carson, meanwhile, was the anchor of North’s defense, a truly impactful rim protector in both the half-court and when opponents broke the press. She tallied a whopping 5.5 blocks a game and swiped 1.9 steals a game. And offensively, she gave the Huskies a low-post fulcrum as she nearly averaged a double-double with 11.0 points and 9.0 rebounds a game.
The fifth and final starting spot is where things started to get tight, with all three county squads presenting quality candidates.
North Marion freshman Olivia Toland was a fearless gunner all year long for the Huskies, and her length, athleticism and instincts in the team’s press were sneaky underrated. The season numbers pop, too, for Toland who put 12.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 2.9 assists a game.
Fairmont Senior’s best candidate was junior wing Bekah Jenkins, who overcame an early-season hamstring injury to become the team’s most reliable second banana alongside Washenitz, averaging about 14 points and six rebounds a game. Jenkins’ career has always been defined by her bullseye 3-point shooting, but as the season progressed, she steadily flashed more off-the-bounce oomph as a finisher and a slick drop-off passer. And her defense probably never got its due — Jenkins’ routinely poked away dribbles and pick pocketed ball handlers with her quick hands, amounting to nearly three steals a game.
Then there is East Fairmont’s trio of senior point guard Mackenzie Tennant and juniors Somer Stover and Kierra Bartholow. Bartholow led the team in scoring with 10.8 points game as a marksman who drilled 63 3s, and her defense made strides this season, EFHS head coach James Beckman said.
Stover was a nightly double-double threat with 9.9 points and 8.1 rebounds a game, and her sheer athleticism was a major asset for the Bees. She unlocked East’s press break with her passing and handling in the middle, and she was the team’s best man-to-man defender.
Tennant’s numbers won’t stand out – 3.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.6 steals – but then again Tennant’s value has never been based in her numbers. She was the team’s initiator at the point, steadying the Bees’ offense in the half court and fighting through opponents’ full-court presses. And Beckman constantly lauded her intangible qualities as her most meaningful impact on the Bees.
Ultimately, Fairmont Senior, a Top 5 team all year and a state tournament qualifier, believes it deserves two representatives as starters and Jenkins has a quality resume with numerous marquee performances, including a team-high 12 points on 9-of-11 from the line in the regional co-final win at Frankfort and 21 points versus North Marion in the teams’ regular season rematch.
The starting unit of North Marion’s Buonamici, Denham and Carson and Fairmont Senior’s Washenitz and Jenkins will be complemented by three reserves. Toland’s two-way play for an NMHS squad that was 25-1 and in the state semifinals when the season was suspended gets her sixth man status. The last two spots came down to four players in East’s aforementioned trio and Fairmont Senior sophomore Emily Starn.
Stover’s versatility and malleability for the Bees is too valuable to not warrant a spot. She had the instincts and athletic chops to play in any of East’s defenses – full-court press, half-court zone, half-court man – and on offense she possessed a useful blend of offensive rebounding, ball handling and high post playmaking.
Starn and Tennant have similar cases – stabilizing ball handlers and feisty defenders who raise the ceiling of their respective teams tremendously and sacrifice their own scoring in the process. In the end, Tennant and her off-the-court merits – Beckman will praise her as the Bees’ most important player — nab her the final reserve spot.
