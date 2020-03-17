RACHEL – After years of heartbreak, this was the final chance to etch a triumph that could supersede all of it, the last opportunity to transcend a dream from fantasy to reality.
In each of the prior three seasons, North Marion High watched as its season ended one game short of the state tournament via a road loss in the regional co-final. But this year, after having finished with the second-best single season record in school history, it was going to be different. This year was the one in which the Huskies were finally poised to battle to a regional co-final road victory and book a trip to Charleston.
“We were going to go up there and lay it on the line. The kids were excited and we felt like we had a good opportunity to go up there and come away with a win,” said North Marion 12th-year coach Chris Freeman.
The Huskies were scheduled to play at Keyser in Thursday’s Class AA Region I co-final for a spot in the state tournament. “That was a big thing for our boys was to be able to get to the state tournament.”
Instead, a season that represented the Huskies’ best chance to reach the state tournament since 2013 may wind up with the cruelest ending yet.
With North Marion one regional co-final victory away from an all-time breakthrough for the program, the basketball postseason was postponed indefinitely on Thursday by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice due to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. It has left the Huskies in a precarious position of contemplating what could’ve been while also clinging to dwindling hopes of what could still be as the fate of the season hangs in limbo as the state awaits a final verdict from West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission.
“I really just thought that we could’ve played the regional game because everybody else (Class A and Class AAA) played and that way the kids could’ve either said they made it to states senior year and couldn’t play it, or they didn’t make it and got beat in the regional finals again,” Freeman said. “A guy like Gunner (Murphy), he’s been there three times to the regional final and hasn’t won any of them. He was really ready and felt like, ‘I’m gonna put this team on my back and we’re gonna get this done.’ And now he’s got to sit there and ask, ‘Could I have gotten it done?’ or ‘Would I have not got it done?’
“Now to not know, that’s going to be hard to swallow for a long time.”
Across all six classifications in the state – girls’ and boys’ Class A, AA and AAA – seasons will end with question marks and lists of champions will remain blank, but it’s only in boys’ Class AA in which the state tournament field hasn’t even been set and 16 teams are left to ponder whether they could’ve reached the Capitol City.
“I would have liked for my guys to experience cutting down a net – they’ve never done that,” said Freeman, who cut down the nets in 2013 after the Huskies defeated Webster County in overtime in a bizarre regional co-final in which the two teams played without a functioning scoreboard. “But I said, ‘Guys, you’re going to hear a million stories of disappointment, it’s not just you. There are going to be stories you’re going to hear from today till forever about a team that would’ve made it for the first time in 30 years, or this senior and what he overcame and now he’s not going to be able to play in the NCAA Tournament. There are going to be a million stories about people who didn’t get to fulfill their dreams.”
Freeman’s assertion is a crushing, but true reality, one that will likely never feel like justice for the Huskies, but also one that can’t wash away the memories and achievements already set in stone.
“The goal’s always to get to Charleston and make a run at the thing,” Murphy said, “but you look back on our season and it was definitely one to remember. It’s definitely one of the closest basketball locker rooms I’ve been in. We passed a lot of accolades and won a lot of games that should go down in the history books. It was a good season to reflect back on.”
This year’s Huskies already have the second-most wins in a season in school history with a record of 19-5 as they entered Thursday’s regional game at Keyser. They won 11-consecutive games to start the season, outlasting every Class AA team aside from Shady Spring in the quest to remain undefeated. They finished the regular season a perfect 7-0 in sectional play, including sweeps of county rivals East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior, to earn the section’s top seed. They ended the season as Big 10 Conference runners-up to Robert C. Byrd. And this year’s senior class at North Marion became the winningest in program history, according to Freeman.
For the better part of the season, North Marion, plain and simple, was one of Class AA’s most terrorizing teams. They were a squad with supreme length and athleticism, big-time shot making and a fearless swagger. Murphy was the catalyst, a bucket-getting machine with a full scoring palette who drove everything as a 22-point night-to-night scorer.
Forwards Michael Garrett and Praise Chukwudozie made up a swarming, two-way frontline that made for a matchup nightmare alongside the potency of Murphy. Tariq Miller and Cruz Tobin were a steady backcourt, unintimidated and unrelenting both ways, to round out an ironclad starting five. And off the bench, senior guard Ethan Darden was a worker as a sixth-man, an invaluable contributor who allowed the Huskies to keep on chugging ahead.
At their peak, the Huskies were a thunderous combination of size, talent and hustle, a two-way tidal wave that suffocated teams defensively with their length and exploded past teams offensively with a free and attacking style of play. They won with skill and they won with effort. They won for the community and they won for each other. They won 19 games, but it may always be a mystery if they could’ve won a 20th?
“I told the guys in the locker room the other day before the game that you just don’t know when it’s going to be over, you don’t know when your last game may be. It’s never set in stone,” said Murphy, who is currently second on the school’s all-time scoring list, “so you just have to cherish every moment and go out there and have fun and play.”
“I’ve always told them that’s it’s about the journey and experience, rather than the end result,” Freeman said. “At the end of each year, only one team is going to finish their season with a win and that’s the state championship. At the end of the day it’s about what you gained from playing. We hope that the guys have a great experience over four years as we teach them about basketball and about life to help them become grown men by the time they get done.
“And I think when they look back on what they did no matter how this season ends, they’ll, at some point in time, be happy with their careers and what they accomplished at North Marion High School.”
