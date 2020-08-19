MONONGAH — Last October, the North Marion High golf team watched as their comeback bid to overtake Class AA title favorite Fairmont Senior petered out on the back nine on the second day of the state tournament at Oglebay Resort, giving way to the Polar Bears’ quest toward the program’s first ever state golf championship.
It was the expected result. Fairmont Senior was the vetted and hardened squad, the season-long front-runner. And the Huskies, while vibrant in their youth, were a long-shot to pull off the upset, a team destined for another day.
The reality of the circumstances and what the future possibly held for North Marion did little, however, to soothe the pain for NMHS coach Chance Hearn and the Huskies that late October day as they held their runners-up plaque.
“We were trying to win a state championship and we came up short,” Hearn said bluntly last October.
But nearly nine months and one global pandemic later, the Huskies finally experienced a slight tinge of satisfaction that has been a long time coming. On Wednesday, at Green Hills Country Club, in their first meeting since that second day of last year’s state tournament, the Huskies — now as the vetted favorite — met the Polar Bears — now as the youthful dark-horse — and laid the smack-down, winning by 34 strokes.
“I’m an old Husky and I always want to beat West side, so it makes it nice to be able to do that,” Hearn said. “I have the utmost respect for those (Fairmont Senior) guys and it won’t be too long before their back nipping at our heels.”
“We’re a very young team this year. We lost a few players from last year and we have a bunch of freshmen who are filling in,” said Fairmont Senior coach Luke Corley, “so just to get them out on an 18-hole course and play against a tough team like North Marion, it really just gives them a lot of useful experience.”
North Marion, which has returned its top three golfers from last year’s Class AA runner-up team, tallied a four-person, 18-hole score of 325 on Wednesday, easily besting Fairmont Senior’s second-place score of 359 as well as Elkins’ third-place total of 414. Clay-Battelle also competed on Wednesday but didn’t have enough golfers to qualify.
“It was a nice bounce back from (Tuesday) because we got our lips chapped,” Hearn said, with the Huskies having lost to Robert C. Byrd 168-179 in a duel match just 24 hours earlier. “I think our guys thought they were a little better than they were and I think they underestimated RCB and we got embarrassed (Tuesday). And as a coach, I try to talk a lot to the kids about working and working to fix their game, but you also have to be a competitor and they showed me some great signs of being competitors today.”
North Marion’s seasoned leader is senior Michael Harris who powered the team’s universal turnaround by carding a 71 to nab medalist honors as the low round of the day. Harris’ 71 cleared the rest of Wednesday’s field by 10 strokes as he put together a surgical round that included a whopping 14 pars.
“It finally came together today,” Harris said. “I finally got out of my own head and let the day come to me, because, I don’t know if you saw any of the scores I was shooting this summer, but it was ugly...I mean I literally struggled from May up until a couple of weeks ago when I finally found it again. It’s just been a long summer of bad golf, like really struggling, bad golf, so it feels better than you can imagine to finally play well. It’s like a sigh of relief.”
Harris was followed up by Dylan Runner’s 82, Will Lemasters’ 85 and Michael Tarley’s 87 as North Marion’s four qualifying rounds.
“The main thing is the score and a 325 by four kids over an 18-hole match, that’s a solid score,” Hearn said. “Potentially down the road that’s a winning score.”
The 71 by Harris comes after he shot a 41 in nine holes on Tuesday, a respectable score, but nowhere close to his performance on Wednesday where he shot an even-par 35 on the front nine and then followed it up with a 1-over 36 on the back nine. He tallied birdies on the Par-4 No. 1 and Par-3 No. 7 to offset a double bogey on the Par-4 No. 5. He then proceeded to rip off pars on 10 of his last 11 holes.
“Anytime you can string together 14 pars, it’s going to be a good day. I mean even if you were to take four doubles elsewhere, you’re still shooting a 78,” Harris said. “Birdies are catch up — they’re a bounce back hole — but stringing together pars is just solid golf...it’s boring golf, very boring golf, but just hit on the fairway, hit it on the green and then two-putt.”
While Harris pieced together a nearly flawless round, Wednesday’s other star in Fairmont Senior senior Zack Morgan encountered a few hiccups. Morgan still carded an 81, the second best round of the day among the four teams, but as a reigning all-state selection, he’s usually good to dip a few strokes lower as evidenced by his front nine score of a 1-over 36.
In addition to Morgan’s 81, Fairmont Senior also got qualifying scores from Logan Huffman with an 83, Bekah Jenkins with a 95 and Landon Barkley with a 100.
“Zack could’ve played a little better today, but he’ll come around. And Logan, he’s been playing really well this year — he’s put a lot of work in in the offseason and he’s improved greatly; I’m very proud of the way he handled himself today,” Corley said. “Right now, we’re just searching for those third and fourth scorers.”
